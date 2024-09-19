The Uniparty hates change. Is that progressive? In fact, Democrats and those in the Deep State will lie, cheat, steal… and kill… to prevent things from changing. They love the status quo because it empowers them. They own it. Is that progressive? Trump is a threat to them precisely because he is the change agent, he wants to transform the entrenched bureaucracy, in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere. He wants to clean house, the White House and the ”People’s House” (Capitol Building) included. He wants to transform government and return power to the people.

That is progressive.

The Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, Kamala Harris, the Cheneys and the Bushes, they are the dinosaurs, the would-be kings. It is MAGA that is the resistance, Trump supporters who are fighting for all of our freedoms and unalienable rights. We are the counterculture. We are the ones trying to preserve “our democracy,” which we know is more accurately described as a Constitutional, representative republic.

One that desperately needs better representatives.

We do not need obfuscation, we need transparency. We do not need bullsh*t, we need truth. We do not want projection, we want accountability.

We do not want Kamala. We do not want Camelot (though we’ll take a Kennedy.)

We want freedom, prosperity, and sanity.

