Member of Harris’s financial committee can’t define ‘price gouging’ — but naturally it should still be banned

Did progressive women ever have brains to begin with? Or, were they… always this way? Here’s the story, from a report at Breitbart News:

Harris Campaign: ‘Tough to Define’ ‘Price Gouging’ She Wants to Ban On Wednesday’s broadcast of ‘NewsNation Now,’ Harris-Walz surrogate and National Finance Committee member Lindy Li acknowledged that the ‘price gouging’ that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris wants to ban is difficult to actually define.

Per the article, host Connell McShane first broached the topic by asking Li if she agreed that it was a term “tough to define” — this is how she responded:

Li answered, ‘It is tough to define, but even [Kroger] did allude to the fact that they jacked up prices faster than inflation.’

Okay, while I don’t know what exactly Li is referring to, the data doesn’t lie; looking at the last 14 years of financial data (2010–2014), Kroger operated between a .01% and 3.02% net profit margin. That’s not price gouging, and since Li evidently doesn’t have a clue, allow me to point her in the right direction.

Credit card companies with their surging interest rates, already in the 25%–30% range; President Trump addressed this at a massive rally in Long Island last night:

Trump announces that as president, he will immediately implement a temporary 10% cap on credit card interest rates



"We can't let them make it 25% and 30%."



Credit card interest rates are at a historic high under the Kamala-Biden regime. His simple plan will alleviate…

Colleges and universities, especially the Ivy League and private institutions, which have raised tuition rates by astronomical rates. Between 2010 and 2023, college tuition rose by 36.7%—as a reminder, 2010 was the year that the federal government took over the student loan industry—and after adjusting for currency inflation, the cost has risen 197.4% since 1963.

What about the Democratic National Committee selling convention suites at a price that was 9,075% higher than what they typically cost?

(AT contributor Jack Hellner collected additional examples here.)

Or, maybe all this confusion over the price gouging conversation is because Harris still thinks what she’s talking about is called price gauging?

Who really knows, these people aren’t exactly the crème de la crème. Here’s what other financial expertise Li had to offer:

Li said, ‘I think, four years ago, we all remember that we couldn’t find toilet paper. So, almost by any measure, we are certainly better than we were four years ago. But I just want to make sure that people understand that inflation resulted from supply chain disruptions that impacted every nation on the globe. There are some factors that are entirely out of the control of the Biden-Harris administration. So, she is — they did everything they could to bring down prices. And she, also, is going after greedflation, calling out those predators and scammers who are jacking up prices, using inflation as an excuse to engage in practices like shrinkflation, offering customers less than they had before.’

Was the supply chain disrupted during 2020? Of course, as economically-illiterate governments around the world issued diktats that brought economies to a snail’s pace. I recall being unable to find arborio rice for my favorite risotto, and the eggs I liked were occasionally out of stock. But did any average American actually go without toilet paper? My household sure didn’t, and I seriously doubt any normal person just ended all sanitary behavior because for once in their lives they saw an empty shelf and bath tissue became slightly harder to find.

If you gathered together all the “experts” who really have no understanding of anything at all, you’d be looking at the Democrats’ A-team.

Joe Biden and Harris selected Steve Dettelbach, a Harvard-taught lawyer, to be the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Dettelbach beclowned himself when he revealed during congressional testimony that he couldn’t define what an “assault weapon” was as he was not an “expert,” despite using the term repeatedly for his political agenda, and despite advocating for Americans to be stripped of their right to self-defense with modern firearms:

ATF Director Dettelbach can't define a so-called "assault weapon," then says:



"I am not a firearms expert."



ABOLISH THE ATF!

Biden and Harris picked Ketanji Brown-Jackson, who infamously couldn’t define what a “woman” was, despite being one herself.

They can’t recognize fascism when they see it, they can’t articulate what communism or socialism are, they don’t seem to understand that plugging an E.V. into a grid that uses coal, gas, or oil isn’t actually supporting an agenda that doesn’t use what they call “fossil fuels,” they’re shocked to hear that the U.S. is not a democracy, and they argue that they have to get rid of the Constitution in order to save it, thinking that’s actually a sound position.

The best the progressive Democrats have to offer are a bunch of unthinking automatons.

