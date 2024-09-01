Kamala: saving illegals from our values

If we’re to believe Kamala Harris, she’s the most immigration hawkish immigration hawk that ever lived. Sure, she denies she was ever the Border Czar, though googling the term—if Google hasn’t scrubbed it—yields more than 30,000 references to Kamala as the Border Czar, but that’s surely disinformation or Trump or something.

Anyway, Kamala told us in her CNN dumpster fire of an interview she thinks there are immigration laws and there ought to be consequences for people that violate them. Oddly, she didn’t specify what those consequences ought to be. Free call phones? Free room and food? Free college tuition? Amnesty? Free bus or plane rides to anywhere in the interior? Consequences like those?

She has also said she’s going to build a border wall, but that was after she said she absolutely wouldn’t build one and it’s a waste of money. Unfortunately, she has also said, on camera, she wants to abolish ICE, shut down all immigrant detention centers, and wants to decriminalize illegal immigration.

She’s going to unleash her border hawkishness on “day one,” and do all the illegal immigration stuff she has sworn she really wants to do, because as she told us in the CNN interview debacle, her values absolutely haven’t changed. So O.K., her values haven’t changed but doing all that promised day one immigration stuff will absolutely require changing all her polices. Apparently one’s policies are no longer reflective of one’s values, or at least that will be the case on Jan. 20, 2025 if she’s elected.

See? Kamala really is the transformative candidate. She can transform not only the definitions of words, but reality itself!

Sadly, those nasty Normal Americans — Republicans and some others — come along and lie about Kamala by replaying video of her expressing her values. The fiends. Worse they lie by asking questions like: if those are her values, if that’s what she really intends to do when she’s elected, why hasn’t she done any of that in the last nearly four years? Why does she have to wait for January? Why doesn’t she just do all that stuff right now? She could just tell Joe that’s what he wanted to do, hand him an ice cream cone and he wouldn’t know the difference.

As it turns out, the Harris/Biden administration has been doing something about illegal immigration. They want to do more of it and right now!

I refer, of course, to the “parole” policy that has enforced severe consequences on about a half million illegals by preventing them from walking across the border and forcing them to endure oppressive questioning by the Border Patrol, like this:

BP Agent: What’s your name?

Immigrant: Jose Gonzales.

BP Agent: How about yours?

Second Immigrant: Jose Gonzales.

BP Agent: Are you all Jose Gonzales?

Crowd of thousands: Si!

BP Agent: No ID?

Crowd of thousands: Si!

BP Agent: You don’t intend to commit crimes or terrorist acts in America, right?

Crowd of thousands: Si!

BP Agent: You all speak fluent English, right?

Crowd of thousands: Si!

BP Agent: Right. Line up over there for your free cell phones, debit cards, bus and plane tickets.

To spare illegals that kind of brutal treatment, Harris/Biden have been paroling them across the border in free — well, taxpayer-funded — flights directly into America, avoiding all that unpleasantness. Until, that is, those flights were recently exposed, and temporarily suspended. But now, apparently so Kamala can point to something reflecting her values she’s doing about illegal immigration right now, she wants to “parole” more illegals via jet transport:

In a quintessential case in point, the Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security's citizenship agency has put out an urgent call for volunteers to help process applications to restart a fraud-filled program that allows unauthorized illegal aliens (by existing U.S immigration law definition) from some Latin American nations — including Cuba — to skip the border farce and fly directly into the United States.

See what a border hawk Kamala is?

The program that shuttled more than a half-million illegals — who lack legal visas — into the U.S. was abruptly halted several weeks ago after an internal review found massive fraud. I know; try to control your shock and amazement. Now, without explanation, Citizen and Immigration Services is looking for a quick restart.

And Kamala really wants to get this done right now, before January, just in case the worst happens, like Donald Trump gets reelected:

This will be a full-time, remote detail for 180 days. No prior experience is necessary. Training will be provided, and overtime may be available.

I wonder what sort of training is involved? Will it be as rigorous as the Border Patrol questioning I outlined, and will everyone newly paroled also be Jose Gonzales? Si!

But at least we can be certain of Kamala’s values, which is valuable in and of itself.

