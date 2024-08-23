Trump is entitled to not turn the other cheek

In typical flamboyant style, Donald Trump jokes at recent campaign rallies about whether he should be nice to political opponents or not, even taking a live voice poll with the rally audience. The being nice option usually loses. Perhaps, Trump like Leo Durocher of baseball fame, thinks that nice guys come in last in the pennant race.

In a North Carolina rally with the Rev. Franklin Graham present Trump expressed admiration for Franklin and his father Billy Graham. Trump said that his father Fred Trump Senior admired Billy Graham and had taken Donald to Billy Graham rallies at Yankee Stadium. Trump quipped that Bully Graham, like Trump, liked big crowds which drew chuckles from the rally audience. Franklin Graham had written a letter of support to Trump but urged Trump not to curse during his speeches. Trump thanked Franklin Graham for his support but playfully rejected the advice about cussing.

Trump has been mellowly reflective -- even theologically contemplative -- after the assassin’s attempt on his life. However, Trump clearly rejects turning the biblical other cheek or embracing of the morally majestic Golden Rule when it comes to the relentless, politically calculated, and vicious personal attacks on him by Biden, Harris, the Obamas, the Clintons, and Democrats.

Trump states hyperbolically that he had rejected pushing for prosecution of Hillary Clinton after her destruction of evidence that had been duly subpoenaed by congressional investigators. Such kindness and respect toward Hillary Clinton has never been acknowledged by her or the mainstream media. The elite media that helped protect Biden and family in the 2020 election, Biden during his cognitive floundering, and now continues to protect Harris from vigorous questioning about her flip-flopping about domestic policy and silence on foreign policy details.

Trump went on to stoutly list his grievances about the baseless Mueller investigation against him, the two bogus impeachments, the inappropriate FBI raid on his home, and the politically motivated trials and prosecutions by attorneys general who ran for office touting their motivations to bring Trump down via the courts.

No! Trump will not heed his gentler advisors to heed the Golden Rule or turn the other cheek toward his vicious Democrat opponents for phony political purposes. No Mr. nice guy for Trump when it comes to the likes of Obama-Biden-Harris-Walz.

