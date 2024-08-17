The Secret, sleepy, Service

In A Secret Service agent’s breastfeeding emergency took her away from guarding Trump, my colleague Andrea Widburg brilliantly exposed yet another case of Secret Service (SS) incompetence so egregious it leaves the SS wide open to the accusation they’re purposely creating vulnerabilities that will inevitably lead to Donald Trump’s assassination.

She also wrote about a female SS agent having a psychotic break while guarding Kamala Harris—perhaps understandable--requiring other agents subdue, handcuff and disarm her. Apparently, that wasn’t the first time that woman had behaved in an alarming manner, but equally apparently, nothing was done.

Widburg also wrote about a female SS agent who taped over a security camera at a beauty salon near a Harris event, the better to hide the SS’s breaking and entering of the salon. An internal camera they missed recorded multiple SS agents and others using the bathroom. After several hours, they left the business unsecured. The SS lied about the incident, but later admitted they apologized to the salon owner.

The federal government under the Harris/Biden Administration has gone full DEI-Marxist. Never go full DEI-Marxist. The Federal Aviation Administration is actively DEI recruiting to a lunatic extent. They’re actually trying to hire Air Traffic Controllers with “targeted disabilities” which include people with hearing and vision problems, partial and complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability and psychiatric disability. It should go without saying they’re also trying to hire LGBTQ+- people and others from the usual grab bag of favored victim groups. It’s vital to the FAA they hire “diverse” people, even if they are prima facie unable to do the job, even if their diversity could easily cause airliners to fall from the sky.

The FBI is no less DEI-berserk. A group of active-duty and retired agents and analysts delivered a report to the House Judiciary Committee that reveals the FBI have criteria for special agent employment that go far below mere competence:

The report cites cases of new agents who are so fat and unfit, they can’t even pass the new relaxed standards for fitness; who are illiterate and need remedial English lessons; who don’t want to work weekends or after hours; have serious disabilities or mental-health issues, and “create drama.”

The FBI is accepting “diverse” candidates who have criminal backgrounds, backgrounds of drug use, and all manner of character flaws that would disqualify them for employment in virtually any professional, local law enforcement agency, like this woefully unqualified DEI hire:

It now appears, where Donald Trump is concerned, the SS has been creating vulnerabilities long before the PA assassination attempt:

To make matters worse, RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree has a story about the internal issues within Trump’s Secret Service detail. It's a lengthy article, but this 60-person team has devolved into a den of reported unprofessionalism and dysfunction. Agents were reportedly caught sleeping on the job at Mar-a-Lago. One member of the team was lost to suicide.

The SS is a paramilitary organization, as is every local and state law enforcement agency. Sleeping on duty is, for such organizations, a firing offense, though that punishment is not usually imposed for a first offense. However, when one’s reason for being is preserving the lives of others, sleeping on duty damned well ought to be a firing offense, first time, every time.

On May 15, the top two leaders of Trump’s detail sternly dressed down the entire 60-member staff in a virtual meeting, announcing formal investigations into what they argued were serious misconduct violations, several sources in the Secret Service with direct knowledge of the online meeting tell RealClearPolitics. Sean Curran, the detail leader and top boss of Trump’s regular 60-member protective team, and his deputy, Matthew Piant, complained of “rumors, innuendo and toxicity” among the detail, as well as “selfishness and immaturity.”

As one might expect in a DEI-centric organization, some members of the detail took offense and accused Curran and Piant of all manner of DEI offenses. Apparently, nothing was done to correct the problems about which they spoke. And it’s worse:

We can be certain the incidents of DEI lunacy actually costing lives, and lesser vulnerabilities that have been made public, are only the tip of the iceberg. The Harris/Biden Administration has enforced policies that are costing American lives on a massive scale, not only due to drugs and crime, but to hiring gross incompetents for essential, sensitive positions requiring the highest levels of skill and personal integrity. SS agents alone are apparently routinely doing things the least experienced local law enforcement rookie knows are firing offenses.

God was with Donald Trump in PA. He’ll need to remain by Trump’s side if he’s to make it to November 5. The SS won’t.

