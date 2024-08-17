When Trump is Kamala’s biggest influence

It’s painfully obvious that the Communist News Network is woefully one-sided when even the audience of The Late Show laughs out loud when Stephen Colbert tries to claim that it is “objective.” Even a far-left, friendly audience knows that CNN is in the tank (in more ways than one, given the proclivities of Tiananmen Tim) for the DNC.

With the fascist far-left stealing class in control of the national socialist media, it’s no wonder that the media are deeply distrusted. While they’re spending a lot of time lying to their side — the anti-liberty left — they don’t seem to care that they are cashing in the last of their credibility chips on one last throw of the dice.

As Robert Cahaly, chief pollster of the Trafalgar Group, explains, this means that we’re going to have to work at a grassroots level to get this information out to the people in the middle, who probably haven’t paid that much attention but see the glowing media coverage of El Vice Presidente Klepto Kamala (warning: altered or synthetic content at that link).

Kamala started this off by stealing the “no taxes on tips” line from Donald Trump. Naturally, when he proposed it, the national socialist media started complaining about how it could “cost $250 billion,” as though everyone’s earnings are automatically the property of the government. You can also see the one-sided nature of the media in their coverage of the same story when proposed by the Klepto campaign, begrudgingly acknowledging that Donald Trump suggested it first, but lauding her instead of complaining about the alleged “cost.”

She also wants to implement price controls — a policy that always leads to ruin, lifted from the Nazis, amongst others, despite 40 centuries of evidence that price controls don’t fight inflation. Do you get the distinct impression that these people are incapable of coming up with an original idea even when they are bad?

In a video from Sean Hannity and an interview segment from Glenn Beck, Robert Cahaly has made it clear that it’s up to us on the pro-freedom side to educate the people in the middle who aren’t paying attention and aren’t likely to go to a Trump or Klepto Kamala event, or even watch that much of the national socialist media.

He delved deeper into this in the segment on Glenn Beck, emphasizing that this is all coming down to the people in the middle, who aren’t going to notice that she hasn’t given an interview or news conference. They’re just going to see the positive news coverage and are being swayed by the propaganda barrage.

Thus, the only way to combat that is to show people what she said to the American public in her own words. That is the most powerful weapon we have.

We can’t depend on the GOP to do this. It’s up to all of us to act as a grassroots, pro-freedom “army” to find, send out, and share the videos with friends to educate them on this critical issue.

It’s your job.

You find these videos.

You send them around to your friends.

A grassroots pro-freedom “army” can dominate the field and get past the propaganda of the national socialist media.

The far-left ruling class will destroy the economy and the country with just what they’ve admitted so far. It’s up to you to do your part in stopping them with the truth of what they are.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.