Secret Service agent abandoned her post to breastfeed

According to a news report , a Secret Service agent, assigned to protect President Trump, abandoned her post to breastfeed her infant. Okay, enough with the jokes. This is some kind of anti-feminist fabrication, or some falsehood designed to impugn DIE. What next? Women are unreliable when they are menstruating? Was it a “take your child to work” day? Here, my baby, let us shield the president with our bodies. It’s Mommy’s job.

Oh, wait. It’s not a joke. The report is real. Women in law enforcement, apparently, are allowed to take their infants into potential gunfights.

The Secret Service will, no doubt, claim that the woman acted against regulations. But at what point? When she showed up at the Trump rally in North Caroline with her baby? When she accepted the assignment? When she holstered her pistol, hopefully on the first attempt? Heck, she might even get a medal for dereliction of dedication to duty.

What about the Service itself? Is it normal policy to assign mothers of newborns to potentially violent, even deadly situations? Did it not occur to the supervisors when she returned from maternity leave that, hey, she now has a baby? What accommodations should be made? Should we take her pistol? Rifle? Should she be at a desk job? And above all, keep her away from gently sloping rooftops.

Or should we revisit the entire idea that women in certain jobs can be hired and assigned without any reference to their sex?

Image via Pexels.