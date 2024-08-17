It is a lie when Biden, Harris and others claim they inherited a disaster
The media fact-checks President Trump and calls him a liar if he overstates crowd sizes or correctly says that Kamala Harris was the border czar, but not once have they called out the Democrats for their continuous lies that they inherited a disastrous economy from Trump and that their policies turned it around.
On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that inflation “resulted from our recovery” from the pandemic, a recovery that has been “slow and long and difficult” and the inflation isn’t the fault of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.
If that is true, Biden's and Harris's policies are the cause, because the economy was soaring when they took over from Trump.
A massive number of jobs were lost in March and April 2020 because of COVID from China. The recession was the shortest on record and jobs started to come back quickly starting in May because mostly Republican states started opening schools and businesses.
Yes, this is the slowest U.S. recovery since WWII
The U.S. economy has only grown 2% a year since it bottomed out in June 2009. That's far below the typical growth in rosy times of over 4% a year that the U.S. has experienced since World War II. It's even below the rather sluggish rebound during President George W. Bush's tenure of 2.7%.
The cost to employees for health insurance has increased as well. The average flat-rate premium paid by private industry workers increased from $67.57 per month for single coverage in 2004 to $92.43 per month for single coverage in 2009, and from $264.59 per month for family coverage in 2004 to $349.36 per month for family coverage in 2009.
Individuals enrolled in group health plans paid an average annual premium of $8,435 in 2023 (about $703 per month), according to data from independent health and medical research firm KFF. For families, the total annual premium averaged at $23,968 — or about $1,997 per month.