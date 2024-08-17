It is a lie when Biden, Harris and others claim they inherited a disaster

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that inflation “resulted from our recovery” from the pandemic, a recovery that has been “slow and long and difficult” and the inflation isn’t the fault of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

If that is true, Biden's and Harris's policies are the cause, because the economy was soaring when they took over from Trump.

A massive number of jobs were lost in March and April 2020 because of COVID from China. The recession was the shortest on record and jobs started to come back quickly starting in May because mostly Republican states started opening schools and businesses.

In April 2020, non farm payroll jobs were down to 130.2 million.

By December of 2020, before Biden took office, they were back up to 143.6 million. In other words, they were up an average 1.67 million jobs per month. They would have been coming back much faster if California, New York, Illinois, Minnesota, and other Democrat states hadn't kept so many businesses on lockdown because of things Dr. Anthony Fauci falsely claimed were based on science.

These Democrat governors also didn't want Trump to win the election, so they didn't want the jobs to come back quickly or else Trump would get credit.

Remember how many states refused to abide by election laws because of COVID?

These governors supported violent rioters but told people that it was dangerous to vote in person. It is obvious that it is much easier to cheat by mail or with drop boxes than when voting in person.

Another lie Biden continually tells is that jobs have grown faster under him than any previous president.

Let's look at the data on that:

While 13.4 million jobs came back under Trump in eight months, it took Biden another 30 months to recover or create another 13.2 million jobs or almost four times as long.