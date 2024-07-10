Reviving the Constitution

In calling for a "Second American Revolution," the Heritage Foundation demonstrates its ignorance of the First. The revolution of 1776 overthrew the government of Great Britain in the 13 colonies, and substituted a new one, called the Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union. This was soon superseded, not overthrown, by the Constitution.

We are in the process of reviving or resurrecting that Constitution, not overthrowing it. We are not revolutionaries, we are conservatives. We are already making giant strides in our political and legal campaign, even as the pivotal election of 2024 is months away.

For 60 years we've been waiting for the courts to recognize "affirmative action" for what it is: state-sanctioned racial discrimination. Finally, at long last, the Supreme Court has ruled that benign intentions cannot justify discriminating against any racial group.

For 50 years we waited for the great, and thoroughly unconstitutional exercise of eugenics and birth control known as Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and it finally happened.

For 40 years we've waited for the sprawling, invasive administrative state to be brought under control, and with the overturning of "Chevron deference" it's finally happening.

None of these cases were, in the least sense, revolutionary. They were, in turn, a restoration of equal protection, judicial restraint, and the separation of powers. They represent nothing more, or less, than a return to the principles set forth in the Constitution by the men who wrote it.

And now, all of a sudden and in one debate, all the lies from the media about Joe Biden have been exposed, and his sordid political career is coming to its humiliating conclusion. The media has disgraced itself covering for Biden, and its reputation has been destroyed, perhaps permanently. We can hope.

With big Republican victories across the country only four months way, it's going to get even better.

All of us should be energized and motivated to do everything we can to make the November election a watershed, an historic turn in politics equivalent to 1932, the election that changed everything. For almost a hundred years now the federal government and the deep state have been accumulating power. Even the great Ronald Reagan, despite his best efforts, could not turn the tide. 2024 is our great opportunity to begin a reversal, and start returning power to the states, and the people.

One election, even one as significant and promising as 2024, won't solve all our problems. We will remain a deeply divided country. There have always been deep divisions in a country as vast and diverse as the United States. Federalism allows such a nation to function successfully. Federalism means, in practice, live and let live. It means tolerance and diversity. It means let California be California, and let Alaska be Alaska. It's how our government was originally designed to work.

The political alignment of 2024 is the most promising I've seen in my lifetime. We can't let this opportunity go to waste.

Fritz Pettyjohn's first venture in politics was working for Goldwater for President in 1964.

Image: Heritage Foundation