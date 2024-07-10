Cannard’s canard: Problems with Biden’s mental fitness diagnosis

During the White House briefing of July 8, spokesperson Kringe On-Pierre (no relation to Stratford-upon-Avon), repeatedly refused to identify the neurologist who examined Poseur Biden.

Later that day, White House physician Kevin O’Connor addressed the matter and identified Kevin Cannard as the neurology doc who examined Biden (D-Ementia) during his annual physical.

From O’Connor’s letter:

Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Reed and across the Military Health System, with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems. ... The results of this year's exam were detailed in my February 28th letter: "An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy.

Like a stopped watch, even Kringe can be right, though not as frequently.

It was wrong to reveal Cannard as the culprit, despite his claimed agreement to being outed.

There are a number of reasons for this conclusion. Here are some:

1. Cannard acted as a referral physician. In a sense, he works at the pleasure of the White House doc, O’Connor. Frankly, his primary loyalty is to the referring doc and not the patient.

Here is an example as explanation. A primary care physician refers a patient for an X-ray of the hips for evaluation of a gait disturbance. The radiologist thinks, “Maybe it is a foot problem and not a hip problem.” Should the radiologist, who does not know the patient as an entirety, as the PCP should, take it upon himself to do the feet, too? In the medical world, this would be irresponsible on a number of levels, not the least of which being that the radiologist went ahead and performed a test without knowledge of the patient’s complete history. The proper course of action would be to recommend other imaging in the report to the ordering doc. Persons unfamiliar with both medical etiquette and good medical practices may unfairly criticize Cannard for not doing more to answer the questions the public has about the Cognitively-Impaired-in-Chief.

2. There is no real report of Biden’s physical available to the public. There is only the summary prepared by O’Connor. The Venn diagram of esteem of the medical profession with the value of excrement shows substantial overlap. We are expected to believe that what is essentially secondhand info — i.e., O’Connor’s relating of Cannard’s findings and conclusions are accurate. Not only do we not know that, but we do not know the pressure Cannard was under to agree to O’Connor’s statement.

3. Cannard is being thrown under the bus. There is no way, no how that Biden is not cognitively impaired by one means or another. Admittedly, this is not a formal medical diagnosis. That said, one does not need to be a licensed, board-certified physician to diagnose a limp, for example. The specific reason for it may require a pro, but the evidence of its existence is obvious to those willing to see. O’Connor is blaming Cannard for the absence of a cause resulting in what all who are willing to see can see.

4. The February 28, 2024 report suggested that O’Connor choreographed a predetermined outcome: “Each of these specialists have independently reviewed the chart, examined the president, and concur with my findings and recommendations.” Explicitly, the referral physicians were tasked to concur with O’Connor, perhaps on pain of losing their rarefied positions. That “an extremely detailed neurologic exam” completely overlooks mental status is problematic.

5. Cannard is at risk of physical and professional harm. The latter may or may not be deserved. If he is such a great neurologist, “with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems,” he should have been able to diagnose — or at least question — beyond his alleged expertise in Parkinson’s and movement disorders. The former is a personal security risk, especially these days, as all sorts of miscreants are on the loose and unlikely to be reprimanded — e.g., pro-Hamas Nazis.

By revealing Cannard, the White House is imperiling him and setting him up to take the fall. He is a second-level participant and is being used as a human shield for those in charge — i.e., O’Connor and Biden.

This is a disservice to him personally and professionally and a way to distract the public from assigning proper blame (if any — you decide) by setting up a straw man.

His identity should not have been disclosed.

Image: The White House via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 US.