Sesame Street and the National Weather Service celebrate Pride Month!

In honor of PRIDE! Month, various entities took to Twitter X to shamelessly virtue signal and bend a knee towards the 2SLGBTQIIA+ community. The Biden White House declared, “This month and every month, our Administration celebrates the extraordinary courage of LGBTQI+ people and proudly stands with them in the fight for equality, justice, and inclusion.” (Does this mean it doesn’t stand with the 2Sers, one of the “Is,” or the “A” people?)

The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) “openly and proudly” recognized the contributions of “LGBTQ+” Veterans, while the Department of Defense (DOD) trumpeted: “Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members.” (“Come together,” wink, wink.) Not sure if the VA or DOD ever separately and explicitly honored heterosexual veterans. Or Christian ones. Or traditional and conservative ones. Oh yeah, they actually kicked them out of the services.

Meanwhile, Sesame Street, the public television show aimed at toddlers and preschoolers, proudly posted: “Happy #PrideMonth from Sesame Street! Today and every day, we celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ members of our community. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and welcomed for who they are.” Because two- to six-year-olds desperately need to learn about aberrant—or any—sexual behavior. Right? I don’t want to hear about Bert and Ernie—and Elmo. I can hear the Count now: “One, one LGBTQIA+ member; two, two LGBTQIA+ members; three, three LGBTQIA+ members, ah, ah, ah, ah…”

Happily, the National Weather Service (NWS) also chipped in, stating: “Let us Reflect, Empower and Unite together this #Pride Month as we celebrate the diversity of the NWS family! Their skills and perspectives allow us to meet our mission of protecting a diverse nation.” Because when, say, a hurricane or tornado is heading your way, isn’t it good to know that your weatherperson isn’t straight?!

So, if you are a straight, white, Christian male veteran—regardless of your sacrifice—you get one day a year to be officially recognized…November 11th. But if you are, say, a bisexual, mulatto, transgender veteran, you get to be feted for an entire month! Lucky you!

The NWS? Sesame Street? I, for one, can’t wait to see the posts touting the LGBTQIA+ community coming from the Bureau of Engraving, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Vatican, Chuck E. Cheese, and the Brewery Collectibles Club of America.

As Hunter Biden might say, by way of the Beatles, “Come together, right now, over me.”

Image: Fort Rucker, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.