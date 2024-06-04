There is an old expression among trial attorneys: If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither the facts nor the law on your side, pound the table. Pounding the table is exactly what the Democrats are doing at this stage of the 2024 presidential race.

If they were to claim they had the facts on their side, they would have to insist that Joe Biden’s term as president was more successful than the term of Donald Trump’s presidency, or at least as successful but without the drama. That set of “facts” doesn’t play on Main Street, Wall Street, or any other avenue or boulevard you would care to mention.

If they were to claim they had the law on their side, they would have to produce one genuine legal scholar, not a Soros-bought-and-paid-for D.A., to go to bat for Alvin Bragg’s show trial/witch hunt. When genuine legal scholars such as lifelong Democrat Alan Dershowitz proclaim the Manhattan Trump conviction a sham and a disgrace, well, then any sane person would see that the law is not on their side, either.

So the Democrats are pounding the table. They think that just perhaps if they insist loudly enough and often enough that re-electing Donald Trump will end democracy and establish a dictatorship in America with Trump our leader for life, well, maybe enough people will buy that nonsense to tip the scales in Biden’s favor. But I see that yellow liquid running down my leg, and it isn’t rain.

My fear for some time has been the creation by the Democrats of a new pandemic scare, once again allowing vote-harvesting and massive mail-in fraud. But that fear is lessening as the truth about the COVID panic has come to light.

So it would appear that so far, pounding of any sort has not improved the Democrats’ chances of returning a demented old man to the Oval Office for another term. My suggestion to them, therefore, would be to go pound sand.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.