The first week of 2025 is a reminder that while the country and the world face peril, we are on the cusp of a revolution in the West by voters who demand accountability and a sweeping out of arrogant, corrupt, and incompetent leadership. The week began here with an Islamist from Houston who plowed an F-150 into New Year’s celebrants on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. He left the truck and began firing into the crowd. Brave law enforcement officers dashed to the scene of the mayhem and eliminated him and the threat.

The first announcement by the FBI denied that it was terrorism, though the perpetrator’s truck carried an ISIS flag that law enforcement or the FBI had tried to cover from view. That was retracted shortly afterward though the Bureau emphasized he acted alone -- this under circumstances too early in any investigation to be credible.

At about the same time, a military man home on leave from Germany rented a Tesla truck, loaded it with explosive materials, and drove it to the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, where 17 seconds after parking, he shot himself to death and the explosives were triggered. The second incident is particularly mysterious as the purported driver had a sterling record, was well-versed in explosive devices and surely knew the Tesla would -- as it did -- contain the explosion. For days online posters with various levels of expertise and good sense have been trying to solve the mystery. One of the most prevalent hypotheses was that the driver was shot before the incident and the truck made it to the scene by means of its self-driving capabilities. This proved to be the least plausible as Tesla engineers confirmed the vehicle was not ever in self-driving mode and videos of the charging stations showed the person law enforcement said was the driver charging the vehicle. Whatever the truth is, few people any longer trust the FBI to give a credible account. The agency has lost our respect as regards integrity, veracity, and competence. For years now it has been tracking down grandmas who walked through the Capitol on January 6, surveilling school board meetings and churches, and doing little to monitor and protect us against what every rational person knows -- the growing threat of Moslem extremists.

Almost instantly, it gave us yet another reason to distrust it.

@donsurberhttps://open.substack.com/pub/donsurber/p/highlights-of-the-week-472 “ITEM 11: AP reported, “FBI releases new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb near DNC offices on eve of the Capitol riot.” Right after two terrorist attacks, the FBI suddenly finds a new video. It’s as if the Bureau holds information until it wants to change subjects in the news.”

Trust in the competence of elected leadership in the West has been worn thin, largely because of feckless immigration and economic policies, the same things which have cost Democrats dearly. Wednesday, the Liberal party caucus met to discuss removing Justin Trudeau, Canada’s fey dictator. The AfD party in Germany seems to be picking up steam and in the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer’s popularity keeps plunging as Brits grow increasingly angry about the Labour party’s immigration mess, its economic failures, and its Stalinist restrictions on free speech. Tommy Robinson, now confined to jail, and Elon Musk have revived discussion of the horrid sexual abuse of thousands of young British women by Moslems in Great Britain, the biggest scandal in British history that the British press (including the BBC) and Labour politicians keep trying to ignore. Starmer can lock up Thompson but X is global and he can’t bottle that up.

In a series of posts, Charlie Peters lays out the scandal and the enormous efforts the politicians in Labour districts (which is where the outrages occurred) went to protect the criminals and denigrate their victims -- their endeavors motivated by a combination of political advantage, prejudice against Britain’s lower-class girls, and minimal expectations of the Third World thugs they imported.

He begins by describing how this began in the 1970s and how social workers and others who reported it were shut up, and goes on to how it took on epidemic proportions:

But the true horror of the grooming gangs scandal is that Rotherham wasn’t the only town. There was also Rochdale. A gang of Asian men had abused girls. They took them to a 'special place' and plied them with alcohol. Then they were passed around from man to man, like a ball. There was a list of names on the door of the building where the girls were kept. Whenever an abuser went there, they put a tick by their name so they could pay for their rapes at the end of each month.

It was like a paedophile honesty box. The failures in Rochdale were so severe that it took the bravery of whistleblower @MaggieOliverUK to expose the scandal in the town. And then there was Telford. The Labour council there tried to block an inquiry. 10 men wrote a letter to the Home Secretary saying it wasn't necessary.

Some claimed reports of abuse, uncovered by investigative journalists, had been 'sensationalised', even after what had been revealed in Rotherham and Rochdale. But when the Crowther report was written, it found there were at least 1,000 victims. [snip] Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford are just a handful of the towns and cities that have endured these abuse gangs. I've compiled compelling reports and successful prosecutions from across Britain, from Bristol and Oxford right up to Glasgow. The horrors in each of these towns deserve their own report, their own reckoning, their own righteous response. And many of the girls were trafficked between towns by their abusers. When parents tried to intervene, they were often threatened with arrest. I've met parents who were desperate for support from the police, but instead found themselves being penalised when they raised concerns about their children, their little girls, being targeted by rape gangs. The grooming gang story is a stake through the heart of multicultural Britain. For decades, gangs of largely British Pakistani men deliberately targeted and abused underage white girls. And the authorities did nothing because they did not want to rock the boat of racial tensions. They literally prioritised community cohesion over the safety and security of women and girls. In many cases the abuse went beyond rape into sadism. Reading the testimony, attending the trials, speaking to survivors... sometimes, it is truly harrowing. [snip] I'm convinced that it is the greatest race hate crime in modern Britain. [snip]



And the people who set our national conversations don't want to see it that way.

He goes on to show how they manipulated statistics to cover for the perpetrators and the high percentage of criminals in these gangs were Pakistanis.

He reports that Starmer refused to meet with a whistleblower who had evidence of these abuses when he could have made a difference.

As Trudeau and Starmer’s stars seem to have faded, president-elect Trump will be confirmed on January 6 and inaugurated on the 20th. In the meantime, he’s having a significant effect here and abroad, being treated, in effect, as if he’s already holding office. He endorsed Mike Johnson for speaker and Johnson won. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has agreed to take in people we deport, even those from other countries, if we will pay to transport them to their home countries. Concerned that Denmark was not adequately providing Greenland with the defenses needed against Russian intrusions, Trump had suggested we should buy it. This week, Greenland’s prime Minister Mute Egede announced Greenland should be independent of Denmark. Should that take place, I expect the Trump administration will work out a security agreement with Greenland. The level of UNRWA's U.S. funding was cut by Trump; Biden reinstated it. Now it looks as if (bolstered by the fact that they once again have an ally in the United States) Israel has banned this Hamas-cover from operations in Gaza and the West Bank. Since its reason for existing was always establish and support an operating theatre for destroying Israel, it really is about to be put to bed for good.

Buckle up. There are a lot of tectonic plates shifting beneath our feet this year.