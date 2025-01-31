Catholic Organizations and Open Borders

Last week Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington received backlash when she injected politics into her sermon during a prayer meeting with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and their respective families in attendance.

The bishop urged President Trump to be merciful towards gay, lesbian, and transgender children and illegal aliens. Many were outraged by her casual mention of transgender children as if their condition was a natural phenomenon.

In reality, transgender children are victims of coercion and brainwashing by sinister forces and lack the maturity or life experience to make such a life-altering decision. Yet instead of protecting innocent children from this barbarity, the bishop was normalizing it and siding with the child predators.

There was also outrage over the open border advocacy by the bishop.

The bishop was lambasted by fair-minded people but venerated and celebrated by liberals. She hit the headlines and appeared on various TV shows and was interviewed by The New Yorker.

By abusing her position, the bishop showed no regard for tradition, decorum, or the sanctity of her position. This is common with narcissists. She must be thrilled with the publicity she is receiving. Perhaps that was her goal to begin with.

This week more religious organizations thrust themselves into politics. Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Refugee & Immigration Services Program uploaded a video that guides illegal aliens in the country illegally on how to dodge US immigration law. In the video, immigration attorney Barbara Graham advises illegal aliens on how to thwart authorities conducting lawful investigations at their workplaces.

“Do not panic, and do not run away. If you are frightened and feel like you need to leave, you can calmly walk toward the exit,” Graham advised. “If you are stopped, you may ask if you are free to leave. If the officer says no, do not try to exit the building. If you are questioned, you may tell them you want to remain silent,” she continued. Graham also advises illegal aliens to “refuse to show identify documents,” refuse to say what country they are from, and refuse to sign any paperwork without an attorney present. According to a ProPublica audit of Catholic Charities USA’s finances, the 114-year-old organization received just shy of $2 million in federal grants in 2021. According to the New York Times, the group’s local affiliates were taking in a total of nearly $2.9 billion annually from the government -- representing about 62% of its $4.67 billion annual revenue in 2010.

The Catholic Charities USA's website, which looks like it's run by liberal activists, offers services such as Citizenship Application, DACA Application, DACA Renewal, Deportation Defense for Green Card Holders, Deportation Defense for Non-Lawful Permanent Residents, etc.

The Catholic Charities USA isn’t the only Catholic group to advocate open borders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) also criticized President Trump's executive orders relating to immigration and capital punishment, claiming it would harm “the most vulnerable among us.”

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) president Archbishop Timothy Broglio wrote the following:

“Some provisions contained in the executive orders, such as those focused on the treatment of immigrants and refugees, foreign aid, expansion of the death penalty, and the environment, are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us."

Bishop Mark J. Seitz (USCCB), Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM (CHA), and Kerry Alys Robinson (CCUSA) issued a statement that “Human Dignity is Not Dependent on a Person's Citizenship or Immigration Status”

This group has also received taxpayer funds.

According to audited financial statements reviewed by America magazine, the bishops group received around $122.6 million in 2022 and about $129.6 million in 2023 for refugee-related services.

The NY Post revealed the organization's Migration and Refugee Services department is responsible for resettling approximately 18% of the refugees who enter the U.S. each year.

So what do we make of this?

These religious groups either don't entirely comprehend the magnitude of the issue or they lack empathy for citizens who suffer when illegal aliens flood their precincts.

When illegal aliens were bussed by GOP governors to wealthy neighborhoods, they were eventually rejected. Even New York City, which is a sanctuary jurisdiction, began rejecting migrants after the numbers were overwhelming.

All the burden of illegal aliens is placed on poor or working-class neighborhoods. Consequently, illegal aliens end up consuming resources funded by taxpaying citizens. This could be an emergency hospital ward at a hospital or real estate meant for free movement such as pavements or parks, etc.

There is also the question of jobs. Illegal aliens often agree to work for little money and no benefits. The result is citizens either suffer job loss or a depression in wages.

When illegal aliens inundate any neighborhood and outnumber the citizens, the culture is diluted.

This demographic change has other consequences. If numerous aliens are granted voting rights, the impact of the votes of citizens is reduced. This is what has occurred in NY and California, where a potted plant with the letter D can defeat the most capable Republican.

The victims in all these cases will be working-class people. A country, a state, a city, or a county is a finite unit with finite resources that are planned based on the number of citizens living in that locality. If the population suffers a sudden surge, citizens suffer.

The other risks of an open border are human trafficking and the smuggling of dangerous and illicit drugs.

Yet these religious organizations seem to have no compassion for the working-class individuals, the trafficked victims, or those who suffer from drug addiction or who perish due to overdoses.

The religious organizations are suggesting that these illegal aliens are poor and helpless and come to the U.S. because they have no choice. But this could be also true for other varieties of lawbreakers. Some lawbreakers are from poor neighborhoods and broken families. A country has laws and there must be no leniency for violation of these laws. If one starts making exceptions, else there will be utter chaos.

Sadly, the members of these Catholic organizations didn't show a similar focus on punishing pedophile priests within their organization and protecting innocent young victims.

It would be wrong to assume that these Catholic groups are going rogue by advocating open borders. Early last week, Pope Francis attacked President Trump’s plan to deport illegal aliens calling it a "disgrace."

But the Vatican City where the Pope lives is surrounded by imposing walls, is restricted only to citizens and only invitees are allowed to stay overnight. There were also reports of the Vatican cracking down on illegal entries.

These groups don't practice what they preach.

This is a reminder of how far religious institutions have departed from their core values and have been infiltrated by sinister forces.

It is troubling that these organizations receive funds from taxpaying citizens and at the same time advocate ideas that will harm citizens.

The Trump administration must look into either reforming or defunding these organizations.

Image: Catholic Charities of Milwaukee