Biden Handlers Announce New Regime

At this moment, with President Trump being inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, let us recall the words of Count Otto von Bismarck:

God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America.

I don’t know just exactly what Bismarck meant by that but I think that experts agree that the story of America since the Day of the Escalator in 2015 almost begs the possibility of divine intervention.

I think that there are two overwhelming facts that made it happen. First, the utter cluelessness of the Democrats in nominating first Hillary Clinton, then Joe Biden, then Kamala Harris for president. Talk about cluelessness cubed. Second, the staggering courage, perseverance, and strength of Donald Trump, that he never gave up, never surrendered, not even in the moments after being shot at Butler, PA.

And then there is the courage of Elon Musk. At the very height of the withering censorship of social media that got cranked up to hurricane strength during the late COVID unpleasantness, this fearless man bought Twitter and told the intelligence community censors to go take a hike.

How in the world did God arrange to have Trump and Musk on stage at the same moment? But he wasn’t done yet.

How about the recent demonstration in Pacific Palisades by Newsom, Bass & Co. of the utter incompetence and stupidity of our current educated ruling class? There we had, for all the world to see, the utter folly of the administrative and regulatory state, doubled down by the DEI mayor and fire department managers. It’s almost as if God decided to stage a disaster to show all the world why the Democratic Party is a total disaster.

Earth to liberals: back in the day, the Indians used to burn the brush every spring in the forests along the Hudson River in New York. Ya think, you land acknowledgment virtue-signalers?

Y ou can say what you think: I’m veering towards divine intervention.

Usually, down the ages, when one dynasty gives way to another, a failing, corrupt ruling class gets kicked out and a new one comes in after much bloodshed and ruin. Or the existing failed corrupt regime refuses to give up: hello Cuba and Venezuela.

But here in these glorious United States it looks like, maybe, we are going to get a semi-regime change without too much of the usual butcher’s bill, and a regime change that will, maybe, dial down the oppressive administrative state and its corrupt regulatory twin.

And who knows: maybe we’ll also see our lords and masters pretend that they were always for a colorblind society and that DEI was always a far-right insurrectionist conspiracy.

Why else would the New York Times muddy the waters on the weekend before the inauguration of President Trump by interviewing “pretty extreme” Curtis Yarvin?

As President Trump, real estate billionaire and TV personality, once more assumes the presidency, and the failed educated class starts to face the end of its regime of top-down administration of everything and the fake fight for the rights of the oppressed, what next? What will the next regime look like? Suppose President Biden told us in his farewell address. Why? You can trust a politician to know his enemy.

Clearly, Joe Biden is worried about the tech lords: the “dangerous concentration of power in the hands of very few ultra-wealthy people.” Just as President Eisenhower warned of a military industrial complex, Biden is “concerned about the p-p-potential rise of a tech-industrial complex.” Then there’s the social-media problem:

Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation enabling the abuse of power. The free press is crumbling. Editors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact-checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.

You know what? I like it. The educated-class speechwriters at the White House are giving us a glimpse of the new ruling class. There will be tech lords that earned their way up with successful startups: hello Elon and Vivek. And there will be social media stars that will be scything through the lies of the mass-media industrial complex: hello Joe Rogan, Julie Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Bari Weiss & Co.

Do you see the difference? The current ruling class believes in the conceit of “progress” designed and implemented by the best and brightest from the top down. The tech bros believe in funding twenty startups and then finding out the difference between a good idea and a good idea that works. The current ruling class believes in a mass media curated by the best and brightest -- and the not-so-best and brightest in the intelligence state. The new independent media believes that independent “community notes” are better at curating the truth than dark-money funded “fact-checkers.”

Now it’s time to listen to Vera Lynn: “When the lights go on again, all over the world.”

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: AT via Magic Studio