Trump Triumphant

Japanese-based SoftBank Group Corp. is one of the biggest investment holding companies in the world. This week, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son attended a presser alongside President Donald Trump at his residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. Son announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years, which will create at least 100,000 jobs in the U.S. focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure.

The funding is likely to come from various sources controlled by Softbank, such as the Vision Fund, capital projects, or chipmaker Arm Holdings, where the firm is a majority owner.

“My confidence level in the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory,” Son said. “President Trump is a double-down president. I’m going to have to double down.”

Son made a similar announcement in 2016 when Trump was elected president for the first time. Back then, Son agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S., which created almost 50,000 jobs.

President Trump was also beaming during the presser as he declared:

“He’s doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election. This historic investment is a monumental demonstration of confidence in America’s future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other industries of tomorrow are being created and grown right here in the USA.”

Trump also demonstrated his famous negotiation skills during the presser. As CEO Son was declaring the $100 billion investment, Trump gently prodded him and recommended that he double the investment. Son said he would try. The President playfully but assertively told Son that 'when you say you will try, I know you will do it'.

It was a demonstration of both Trump's attitude as an individual and a negotiator but also his patriotism. Any other President would be satisfied with the $100 billion investment, but Trump's ambitions for his nation have no bounds. For him, no investment is high enough, and hence, he pushed for more.

He possesses a childlike enthusiasm in asking for more even during the closing moments when a deal is being struck.

Trump declared that “The Golden Age of America has begun!”

Cynics will call this hyperbole. But for the economy to grow, the leader must project his vision for the nation. Those profoundly optimistic words work wonders in persuading everyone, from job seekers to other aspiring investors, that America is back.

It has to be said that neither Biden, Harris, nor any cabinet member of the Biden administration has ever lavished such blandishments on their country or its future. For them, it's always bleak. It is always about attacking their political opponents. It is always sneaky and pessimistic. They are probably focused on negotiating side deals for themselves and their family members rather than for the well-being of the nation.

Trump did something that Biden hasn't done in a year -- he took questions from the media. Trump slammed the Biden administration for selling sections of the border wall before the inauguration. He showed restraint when asked about potential preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Once again this is a stark contrast from the frequent claims that he is "unhinged" or "erratic." While expressing faith in Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump said he didn't expect Lara Trump to be appointed as senator in place of the departing Marco Rubio. Trump expressed perplexity about the Biden administration dithering over the drone issue. He joked that those who fought him during his first term are now trying to be his friend and that his personality may have changed during the last few years. It is not that he doesn't know who his enemies are, but this is his attempt at being gracious for the sake of the nation. Trump expressed confidence in RFK Jr. and added that he doesn't think approval for the polio vaccine will be revoked. He also spoke against vaccine mandates. Trump repeated his warning to Hamas to release hostages immediately or face consequences. He also revealed that Musk and Ramaswamy are already on the job and are unearthing some startling examples of government waste: "They are finding things you wouldn't even believe."

What is the sitting President up to?

He's busy pardoning Chinese spies convicted of stealing American tech secrets and telling white lies about the state of the nation. When he is not literally asleep during public meetings, he is found figuratively asleep at the wheel as a leader.

What is the sitting Vice President up to?

She continues her brutal war against coherence and the English language. Her cackling continues to assault the ears of living beings.

Alas, the misgovernance resulting from the terrible twosome's incoherence, indifference, and incompetence is no laughing matter. Chaos, malice, and havoc have been the central themes of this regime. The two have caused the U.S. to become a national and international embarrassment. The good news is they will be out of the office in a matter of weeks.

All through the presser President Trump exuded confidence and looked like the man in charge, as he did during his recent visit to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump in 2024 seems a more confident player than he did in 2016 or 2020. He knows the landscape and what needs to be done for the job to be accomplished. He knows who his friends are -- and who his foes are. He knows the impediments that will be placed before him and has an idea of how to overcome them. He looked and sounded assertive, determined, and ready to serve his nation. The humor is still there, but this time around, he seems more statesmanlike.

You can be sure that America's allies, enemies, and enemies pretending to be allies will be watching very closely.

January 20, 2025, cannot come soon enough.

