Our National Near-Death Experience

America is just coming-to after a near-death experience. We came within a hair’s breadth of ceasing to be America. If November 5th hadn’t been so decisive, we’d still be counting (and manufacturing) votes. If Trump hadn’t been so decisive, so ready to jump right in and get started, we’d all be disappointed cynical. This election has brought us back to life.

I, for one, am thrilled that America didn’t die -- hasn’t yet, anyway. We’re still stuck in the Biden muddle for several more weeks, but the clean-up and healing is already underway.

You see, we Americans pray. Not every one of us; it’s not required for citizenship, but millions of us have been addressing the God of the Bible and He answers prayers. “Whatsoever you ask, believing, you shall receive.” This is what receiving looks like.

And as we come out of our national coma, we’re starting to see what evil looks like. It’s been wearing a smiley face and whispering sweet little lies for decades now and that worked as long as we didn’t wake up, but the sun is up now and we can see just how ugly the Left’s plans are. They’ve been tinkering with our minds for generations now. They’ve been patient, and they’ve taken their time so we wouldn’t notice that we’ve veered, ever so gradually, off course. But now that we’re pulling into the station (forgive me for switching metaphors) we realize that we never meant to buy a ticket to this awful place. November 5th we had a chance to switch trains and we did.

Now some of the smarmy conductors are groveling and hoping the propaganda they’ve been spewing isn’t true (I think of Mika and Joe.). Some of the wealthy are packing their bags (Bon voyage!). Some are sitting in secret meetings plotting everything from general interference, which could look like hit pieces in the MSM, to swarms of drones, to murder. To heck with the wishes of the American people. Most of the defeated are just hunkering down and avoiding political discourse (Merry Christmas). Some have legitimate concerns (None of us want illegals crammed into freight cars like cattle.) Many leftists need medication and therapy (ASAP). A great many need information (truth); they’ve been without it for so long.

America took a long time to get this far off track, and she’s going to take time to find her way again, for as much as we’d like an immediate correction, that can’t happen. It would cause more chaos than our lostness can withstand. But we can start, and it is so encouraging to see Trump lining up his posse (another metaphor switch). We’ll keep praying that the essential deputies get confirmed. We all think we know who would be best in these important positions, and not even Trump knows for sure. But God does. So back to prayer again.

Prayer has done so much for us. God controls history and He has managed to do so without interfering with our free will. He has, for instance, raised up exactly the right people at the right places and at the right times. Look at J.D. Vance, who rose to the surface exactly when America needed him. Look at RFK and Tulsi Gabbard -- wow, how did they get here?

God uses the weather -- look at what Helene taught us about the corruption in FEMA. Look at what those two hurricanes revealed about the strength of America’s people.

God even uses technology. Without the Internet, we’d still be stuck relying on the manipulative mainstream media for our news. We wouldn’t know how it’s possible to steal an election. We’d have no idea how rich our government people have become. Nor would we know how morally disgusting many are. Now, anyone with gumption and know-how can set up his/her YouTube channel, gather information from his/her own sources and the viewers can reach their own conclusions. Which we did. I get some of my information from the MSM, but mostly from aggregate news sites. And some from pundits who expound on the aggregate news. And some from people (everyday, gutsy people) who comment on the commentators. So, my knowledge of current events comes to me through the eyes of dozens of other curious, intelligent people, not just the anchor of the evening news who’s only able to cover a handful of stories and only from the point of view of his sponsors. We went from top-down to bottom-up, as it should be. So, we have hope.

We are not healthy yet (return to original metaphor). America is more vulnerable than we’ve been since Pearl Harbor. We have no president. Granted there’s an old man in the Oval Office churning out as many pardons and commutations as he can between naps, but should an emergency (like Pearl Harbor) happen, who would command the defense? Did the specter of a grinning cackle raise its empty head? See what I mean?

What if the Left unleashes another one of its lunatics to kill Trump or any of his team? And the economy has been on life support for some time now -- will it hang on until help arrives? Who will come across the border in the next few weeks? Who is flying the drones? What in the world (or out) are these orbs? We don’t know.

This list could go on, but to make my point, it doesn’t need to. And what is my point? My point is that we’re all awake now and January 20th, is nearly here. Despite the fragile condition of the Republic, God is still calling the shots, and He is not the “author of confusion.” We are waiting here on the banks of the Red Sea (Oh no! Not another metaphor!), and yes, the Pharoah’s chariots are swarming over the hill at us, but God has a plan and it’s obviously not to let us drown or to let us be hacked to bits by the Egyptians. Why go to the lengths He has just to let us collapse now?

I have a friend who, when you’re midway through your litany of troubles, will raise her forefinger and say, “But God.” Yes, indeed. I just saw a headline stating that Bible sales are up 25%. Perhaps many of us are coming to and realizing that they have some reading to do. Now is the time. Science is finally realizing that Darwin was way off base. We’re coming face-to-face with the need for universal morality, for help from an omnipotent, benign, personal God -- someone bigger, more dependable than ourselves. We need eternal life, not death. We need the Father.

Deana Chadwell is an adjunct professor and department head at Pacific Bible College https://pacificbible.edu in southern Oregon. She teaches writing, logic, and literature. She can be contacted at 1window45@gmail.com

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service