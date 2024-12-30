A Spiteful Biden Adds to His Failed Legacy

President Joe Biden, a medically confirmed non-compos mentis elderly man, has displayed the resolute spitefulness that comes with the Alzheimer’s disease, even while allegedly serving his duties as President of the United States.

Coming on the heels of the first world-wide pandemic in a hundred years, the 2020 election provided the perfect environment for the Democrats to try and derail a Trump presidency that had produced several noteworthy economic, political, and social achievements. True to form, the Democrats and the Mainstream Media (MSM) conspired to pull out all the stops to prevent Trump from being re-elected.

The Democrats began their barrage by blaming the COVID pandemic on Trump. Their next move was to stoke the racial tensions of the George Floyd riots and to justify violence and perpetuate racial division across America. In a carefully calculated election strategy, they promoted two political pawns that could be easily manipulated by the liberal Left to head the Democratic ticket.

Joe Biden became the basement campaigner whom liberals touted as the candidate who would unify the nation with his years of government experience and grandfather-like personality. Kamala Harris was showcased as his youthful, female-of-color running mate who gave a two-for-one promise (female and a person of color) to the long-held hope of a future female President of the United States. The bias of the MSM against Trump and for Biden was so obvious that every fair-minded voter took pause. Nonetheless, the pandemic allowed for untested and unreliable voting strategies and, when coupled with the social chaos of the George Floyd riots, made Trump vulnerable. It was this unprecedented election environment that resulted in a narrow and problematic Biden/Harris victory. The real result of the 2020 election, however, was to enable what would become the worst presidential performance in modern history, displaying at a uniquely vulnerable time with the nationwide George Floyd and BLM unrest in major American cities. As Clint Eastwood once said, “We Americans are so tired of being thought of as dumb asses by the rest of the world that we went to the polls this past November and removed all doubt.”

Consequently, the 2024 election had the feeling of being a rescue mission for not only the character and identity of the U.S. presidency, but for the nation itself. Despite a clear victory for Trump and the nation’s conservative candidates, the Democrats and MSM with their support of Kamala Harris, pledged themselves to consolidating and preserving as much of the unpopular Biden agenda as possible; not because it was good or approved by the majority of the American electorate, but because it was unabashedly liberal. Not because it was enviable but because it wasn’t Trumpian.

In a number of actions that could only be described at this point as spiteful, outgoing Joe Biden is finally working, working to Trump-proof the American political scene, even though Trump’s programs were the expressed will of the American people as underscored by the 2024 election.

One of the most despicable steps taken by Joe Bien since the election is his effort to sell the steel inventory that was produced for the building of the border wall. Securing the border was one of the clearly mandated actions desired by the American electorate. But his actions clearly contradicted the desires of a majority of American citizens. Biden is offering to sell the border wall materials for five cents on the dollar of their original production costs. His hope was to slow if not stop the building of the wall, but at an unprecedented cost to the American taxpayer.

In yet another act of defiance, Biden established rules and guidelines for federal union workers that would allow them to continue to work from home for an additional five years until 2029. This was done to stymie Trump’s desire to bring federal workers back to the office to assure a focus on job responsibility and accountability. In a similar action, the Biden administration is trying to fast track the hiring of 1,500 new DEI officials to promote DEI implementation. Many of these new DEI officials would have yearly salaries of over $200,000. This despite the fact that Florida governor Ron DeSantis has proven with the help of Christopher Rufo that DEI improves little in state government and hurts far more than it helps.

Biden is also working to give away another $4.5 billion on student loan forgiveness, eyeing the 2028 election. This is a clear contradiction to rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In yet another effort to thwart the Trump administration, Biden is rushing to give the EPA billions of dollars to push his nearly trillion-dollar Green New Deal agenda before leaving the White House.

Biden isn’t the only Democrat politician working in an effort to paralyze the Trump administration. Governor Gavin Newsom of California, like many Democratic governors and mayors, is calling special sessions of their state legislatures to enact laws protecting illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. under Biden’s open border policy along with other left-wing initiatives. For example, the California state legislature just passed legislation that outlaws internal combustion engines by 2030.

President Trump and his staff hope that many of these Biden-driven spiteful actions and the resulting long-term challenges to the Trump agenda, can be limited by a law passed in 1996 called the Congressional Review Act. This legislation was passed to prevent outgoing administrations from cleaning out the fiscal cupboard with the sole intent of leaving the incoming administration without important resources needed to operate government effectively and efficiently. Such spitefulness is entirely emblematic of Biden’s mercifully short tenure as President.

