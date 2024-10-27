No Ring of Fire and No Endorsements

Friday and Saturday, the Israeli air force gelded Iran, diminishing the Mullahcracy’s sway and putting paid to the Russian-supplied defense systems. At the same time, the refusal of the owners of the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post to do the expected and endorse Kamala Harris for President has roiled their partisan activist staffs. Harris angered her rally crowd by promising a Beyoncé concert and delivering just a Beyoncé abortion speech at the same time Trump had an engaging three-hour conversation with Joe Rogan.

Iran

First accounts of the Israeli bombing on Friday night were sketchy but as time progressed, we are getting a clearer picture of what is happening. Once again we turn to Hussain Abdul-Hussain of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy for clarification.

@hahussain My take on Israel retaliation air strike on Iran: Only 13 months ago, it was believed that #Israel did not have the capacity to threaten #Iran nuclear sites, that if Israel tried, it risked unleashing a devastating response from Iranian proxies -- Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and militias in Syria and Iraq. On 10/26, Israel: 1- Had its fighter jets spend hours in Iranian airspace, striking once and twice, at will, showing that Israel's air force was prepared to wage war, 1,500 miles away from home. Whether Israel took out Iranian air defenses or not is irrelevant since the Jewish state struck with impunity and with Iran unable to ward off the attack. 2- Iran had no ability to respond in real time. With its inability to engage Israeli air force in its air space or scare it away, Iran's only response was to launch missiles on Israel. Even this Iranian response did not come. An educated guess: Moving the big missiles into position to strike would have given away their storage location and allowed Israel to hit the launchers with the missiles still on them. 3- Iranian ring of fire is now a relic of the past. With Nasrallah and Sinwar swimming with the fish, all Hezbollah could muster was its usual daily 150 rockets and three to five drones, the drones that hit Bibi's house but fail to break its window. All those who expected a knockout Israeli blow might have been disappointed. But Israel is taking on a country eight times its size at a distance of 1,500 miles. Israel showed Iran that if it comes for a second round, the 2,000 lb bunker busters can make of Fordow what it made of Nasrallah and Safieddine. Of course, don't expect Iran to say anything other than "we did not even suffer a scrape."

Israel reportedly destroyed all the radars of Russian S-400 and S-300 systems, leaving Iran’s entire airspace blinded and in a second onslaught on Saturday it struck near Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad and in the northern region near Kurdistan.

“In #Iran, the king is naked. #Israel has proven that it can fly over the country with impunity, maneuver at will, and destroy military installations of its choosing. Dictatorships, as a rule, do not survive long after such a humiliation.”

Those who wished Israel would take out Iran’s nuclear facilities and oil refineries were disappointed and pointed to President Biden for reining them in. Others praised Israel’s restraint. Nevertheless, Parchin, the Iranian base said to be weaponizing nukes, was apparently bombed.

The people of Iran repeatedly and at great risk oppose the ruling mullahs, and it is hoped that as the rulers’ minions are defanged, they will rise to the occasion and oust them from office at last. Israel has made clear its fight is not with the people of Iran but with those who oppress them.

No Endorsements

One of the advantages about being old is that I remember the darnedest things, like the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United v. FEC where the Court held that corporations and other associations could not be barred from spending money on political advertising. The Left went mad about it. Of course they did: The biggest press in the country was in their hands and could be counted on to do their work for them. The idea of losing their monopoly was more than they could tolerate. This week, owners of two of those newspapers they regularly relied on to provide free campaign advertising, the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, refused to endorse Harris for president, overruling their woke staffs. The nerve of the men who pay the pipers calling the tune! A number of writers at the LAT resigned. At the Washington Post, Robert Kagan, husband of Ukraine war Hawk Victoria Nuland, did so.

It's hard to escape believing this was one way for the Time’s owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and the Post’s Jeff Bezos from clearing their financially sinking decks of deadwood without having to pay them off. It was great fun reading the indignant wokesters. My favorites were the predictably inconsistent Jen Rubin and anti-Israel Karen Attiah.

At Instapundit, Ed Driscoll can barely restrain his amusement:

The Nation, where you can never be Left enough, endorsed Harris on September 23 but then on October 25 said she did not “deserve the Nation’s endorsement.”

You may dispute the worth of these endorsements as you may dismiss those of Harris’ celebs, but the response to the press non-endorsements by their staffs, rather puts paid to any claim of reporters’ nonpartisanship, doesn’t it?

As the week ended Harris had a big rally in Texas where attendees had been promised a Beyoncé free concert and instead got the singer’s riff on abortion. The boos of the disappointed crowd could not be restrained and this was going on as Trump had a lively and interesting three-hour chat with Joe Rogan, something Harris had declined to do.

It appears that Trump is trending upward and Harris is falling. If this holds and he wins, Steve Hayward offers some sage advice to him about how to get off to a fast start:

Suspend all UNRWA funding

Name an acting deputy secretary for civil rights in the DoJ and have that person abolish every DEI office of every college and university, with suspension of all funding for everything unless they do

Indict HHS assistant Secretary Rachel Levine for her role in dropping age requirements for transgender surgery on minors

Pardon every person convicted for non-violent crimes on J6

Revive congressional committees on internal security to investigate Iranian penetration in “or influence over our government”

Impound some spending

Remove those civil servants who are useless or obstructive, order them to work at home and then cut off all email and access to department computer servers

Demand that environs like Martha’s Vineyard and Marin County take their share of migrants granted asylum

It’s a start. I’d add another: Put Steve Hayward on your transition team.