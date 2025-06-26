Illegal immigration, Chicago style

Most “news” about illegal aliens focuses on Southern California or New York City, the twin headquarters of the left-wing propaganda networks. Here in Chicago, the fallout from illegals is at least as bad — maybe worse. We just don’t get any national press. Anything that makes Democrats look bad is almost always labeled “local Chicago news,” with zero national coverage.



I’ve written repeatedly about the Democrat Party Deep State (DPDS). Obama and his Chicago cronies (Bill Daley, Valerie Jarrett, Rahm Emanuel) modernized the DPDS by bringing “the Chicago Way” to Washington. So by January 2025, the entire federal government (and every Democrat controlled S-hole of a city) became a carbon copy of the Chicago Democrat machine:

Greed, graft, and corruption;

Sidewalks covered with broken booze bottles and used syringes;

Rigged elections;

Crooked judges;

Homeless camps everywhere;

Rainbow-haired educators indoctrinating our kids; and

Hordes of illegal aliens, with five or six children per couple.

All of them are thriving on our tax dollars, so they never met a tax increase they didn’t love.

Violent crime? A cornucopia of diseases? Democrats don’t care, until they’re forced to personally mask up. The only thing that matters to them is winning (or stealing) the next election. In Chicago, they perfected election theft in 1960. Chicago Democrats were way ahead of the curve.

Following is my local Chicago perspective on illegal immigration:

At the Chicago DPDS law office where I’ve labored silently for the past 10 years, I’m surrounded by (a) illegal aliens and (b) their fanboys, fangirls, and enablers, many of whom are LGBT. Whenever the job listing from one of these firms says “bilingual,” it means “illegal alien who understands enough English to follow orders.”

Our law office shifted gears rapidly in November, from “four different practice areas equally” to “high priority immigration cases for the Democrats’ machine, plus three other practice areas as an afterthought.”

All my lunch spots used to have entirely black workforces. It was a good first job for a black teenager, and managers were usually black single moms. Today, they’re 100% Latino, and the language spoken in the kitchen is Spanish. Black Americans lost all those jobs.

In my distant suburban neighborhood near Lake Geneva, we’re all rednecks. (We prefer “good old boys.”) My neighbors all work in the blue-collar trades: construction, roofing, pouring concrete, auto repair, etc. Their wives wait tables, tend bars, clean houses, work as nurses’ aides, and do office work.

All of them constantly get undercut on wages by illegal aliens, who are willing to work as independent contractors (meaning “no matching Social Security contribution or unemployment insurance”) for a lower hourly wage.

And since the illegals’ girlfriends and children are all on Medicaid, and any on-the-job injuries would be covered by workman’s comp, they don’t need health insurance, either. So illegals are extremely cheap to hire, if you can get away with it. (In Illinois and other sanctuary states, employers automatically get away with it.)

For rednecks, job security is shaky at best. Also, I grew up in a totally redneck family, so I can really relate the last paragraph here:

I’m betting that a lot of so-called “rednecks” appear in Judge Holmes’s courtroom. You know the type I mean: Lower-social-economic white people of the class that leftists despise. I honestly wonder whether Judge Holmes shows the same solicitude for these accused criminals as she’s currently showing for Garcia.

Whenever I haven’t trimmed my beard in a few weeks and I show up in court wearing anything less than a suit and necktie, I’m treated with great disdain. I’m a paralegal, so showing up in court is my job, and it just keeps happening. Of course, all the judges around here are Democrats.

Entire neighborhoods that used to be Polish, or Jewish, or Irish, or Swedish are now Latino barrios. Millions of dollars, and thousands of city and county jobs, that used to be handed out to black people (to secure their votes for Democrats) are now being handed out to illegal aliens.

Black families, as well as (legal) immigrants, recently realized that they’re no longer the DPDS Flavor of the Month, and they’re furious. This is how Trump’s percentage of the black vote and the “legal Latino” vote increased so much. As even CNN has admitted, the opinions of immigrants regarding Trump-style immigration policy shifted 40 points to the right. In political terms, that’s the Shot Heard Round the World.

The DPDS voter base isn’t monolithic. Like the Latin fasces, it’s like a bundle of sticks held together with chewing gum and “Hate Trump” Post-It notes. Each faction in the bundle of sticks hates the guts of the other factions. They’re united only by their loathing for Republicans.

Next: Even “hate crimes” have been redefined

Let’s look at Peoria, my old stomping grounds — a smaller version of Chicago in downstate Illinois. The Liberty Street commercial neighborhood, which was once very nice, has turned into a den of currency exchanges, Spanish-speaking bars, “convenience” liquor stores (Spanish: bodegas), and tattoo parlors, to cater to illegals.

One of those tattoo parlors had a Pride flag flying. A few local yuppies decided to take it down. This is being investigated as a hate crime:

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Peoria Police were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Liberty Street (In Bloom Tattoo Collective) on a report of vandalism.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the business owner, who told police two flags (one with the business logo, and the second was a gay pride flag) were stolen from outside the business. [snip]

This incident is being investigated as a hate crime and is under investigation.

In this writer’s opinion, if the flag thieves had been illegal aliens or black Americans, they could have beaten up the owner, looted the tattoo parlor, set it on fire, and spray-painted obscenities on the sidewalk, and it wouldn’t have been “investigated as a hate crime.”

In Illinois Democrats’ belief system, blacks and illegals are so righteously aggrieved that they can hate whomever they want (even homosexuals), commit crimes against them, and not be charged with hate crimes. Hatred by POCs, you see, could never be a crime. Each faction in the bundle of sticks is allowed to hate the others, as long as they remain united in their TDS.

But because the flag thieves were white, it’s definitely a hate crime. It’d be even better if the white guys had been wearing red MAGA hats. Right, Jussie?

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis — the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image via Pixabay.