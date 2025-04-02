Deep State Anatomy and Physiology

I’ve frequently written about the Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS).

They’re the reverse of the old adage about bringing a knife to a gunfight. They brought an AK-47 to what was once a friendly political wrestling match.



In the days of my youth, Republicans and Democrats respected each other. We had differences of opinion, but we obeyed the law and played by certain unwritten rules. We were able to make solid friendships across the aisle, shake hands and compromise. The Civil War was history, and we were certain it could never happen again.

But the Deep State was already fully formed, in the top-secret smoke-filled rooms of the CIA. It was already staging coups and assassinating hostile politicians around the globe.

The Deep State Assimilates the Democrats



The first American assassination by the Deep State now appears to be President John F. Kennedy, Jr., a Democrat who would be a Republican by 2025 standards. He swore that he’d take the CIA apart, one piece at a time, and opposed its commitment to sending combat troops to Vietnam.

Weeks later, he paid with his life.

My earliest political memory was watching all that unfold. My parents, involved in the union at work, and both loyal Democrats, had just taught me “a president is like a daddy, but for everybody.”

Then I watched him get shot in the head.



Like the Star Trek Borg, the Deep State assimilated his party’s leadership. Elements of that party, such as the political machines in Chicago and New York, were already fixing elections and generally viewing the law as an inconvenience before the Deep State absorbed them.



It's entirely possible that in 1968, the Deep State also assassinated other liberal Democrats who refused to be assimilated: RFK, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. The Democrats were transforming from “the KKK party” to “the BLM party.”



Since then, the DPDS acronym has been 100% accurate. The Deep State and the Democrats are synonymous. The former is a large, controlling subset of the latter.



Most recently, it appears that the DPDS also targeted President Trump once or twice. I find it hard to believe that lone gunmen, with no military background, could come so close to killing a president twice in just a few weeks. Perhaps one of them, but almost certainly not both.

The 21st Century DPDS



It’s easy to guess the current leadership of the DPDS. Certainly the Obamas, Clintons and Bidens; possibly Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley; certainly every attorney general they’ve ever had, who seamlessly transitioned into allied law firms; certainly every press secretary they’ve ever had, who seamlessly transitioned into lucrative jobs in their propaganda bureaus.



Those press secretaries, and the so-called “news media” that assimilated into the Borg, have been essential in spreading DPDS lies — from “that laptop is Russian disinformation” to “COVID vaccines are safe and effective” to “Russia collusion” to “Joe is as sharp as he ever was” — and, most importantly, concealing the awful truth or dismissing it as “right wing conspiracy theories.”



Information technology (IT) has developed into a formidable weapon, for both the DPDS and the brave souls who still dare to oppose it. And occasionally, DPDS minions whose judgment was clouded by drugs and other vices produced catastrophic data breaches, such as Hunter’s laptop .



Along the way, they’ve picked up some not-ready-for-prime-time stooges as window dressing (think of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and Sam Brinton ), who also committed catastrophic errors. Such people are walking examples of the Peter Principle in action: they rose to the level of their incompetence.



And in Kamala’s case, several levels higher — because she’s an attractive woman, because she’s that perfect shade of Obama brown, and because she was Willie Brown’s mistress. In fact, she was his whore. “Prostitution” is defined as exchanging sex for something of value, often involving an older married man and a young, attractive single woman.

As mayor of San Francisco, then Speaker of the California General Assembly, Willie gave Kamala several things of enormous value: a brand new BMW, seats on two state boards of review (combined salary of over $100K, for two teleconferences per month) … and, most importantly, access to his network of powerful cronies and generous donors.



Kamala successfully parlayed all that into the San Francisco district attorney’s office, then the state attorney general’s office, then the Senate, then the vice presidency. She sure knows how to work a room.

Like the home star system of Star Trek’s Borg, the DPDS axis has always been the CIA and, no later than the 1980s, the DNC. It spread into other intelligence agencies, then the DOJ and FBI. By 2024, every federal agency was saturated, from top to bottom, with DPDS operatives.

DPDS Tentacles In Democrat-Controlled States



The DPDS Borg also has a tentacle in every big city political machine and, by extension, it controls their respective states: California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey. It should come as no great shock that these five state governments are synonymous with political corruption.



Roughly 60% of the governors and members of Congress who earned felony convictions over the past 60 years have been Democrats from these five states. Do the math. I already did. This concentration of corruption, in one party in just five states, is remarkable.

There have been dozens of them. Almost every year, there are more. The list is too long to print here. They almost make the GOP, and the other 45 states, look as pure as the driven snow.

Then there were lowlifes like Andrew Cuomo and Eliot Spitzer . They weren’t convicted of any crimes, but were forced to resign due to sex scandals. Of course, this doesn’t include big-city Democrat mayors, city councilmen, and county board members who were brought down by either felony convictions or sex scandals; or state AGs, such as Eric Schneiderman .

But here we see a medieval English proverb in action: “Kings come and go, but kingmakers stay forever.” At the national level, now that Obama has been term limited out, he’s the kingmaker. Nobody wins the nomination without his endorsement.

As the tentacle in each state became more powerful, locking state government in its iron grip, the title of “most powerful politician” in each state passed from the governor. Governors come and go; but the speaker of the state legislature can serve until he dies — or goes to prison. He’s the kingmaker at the state level.



Mike Madigan of Chicago was the longest-serving speaker of any state legislature in history: 40 years. Convicted on nine corruption charges, he faces a prison sentence sometime this fall.

Sheldon Silver of New York was the Speaker of the New York State Assembly for 21 years. He was also convicted on corruption charges, and died in prison three years ago.

And then there’s Willie Brown, who was apparently smart enough (and lucky enough) to avoid getting caught unless the judicial system was already in deep-state hands, too. All of them are, or were, most likely star players in the Deep State at the state level.

America Strikes Back; DPDS Has An Achilles Heel

Team Trump is certainly not a perfect team of Avengers striking back at the DPDS Borg. Trump has profound character flaws: not the least among them are his titanic ego, his extensive history of treating women like Kleenex throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, and his tendency to run his mouth in a way that’s easily edited out of context by DPDS propaganda bureaus, as his “very fine people” remark about Charlottesville , falsely portrayed as what it was not, demonstrated.

But it at least appears that he’s stopped “cheating on this wife with the next one” for Melania, and his mouth has evolved into a dangerous weapon. He’s constantly trolling and baiting the Borg and its minions on social media, and in public appearances. As Saul Alinsky observed, the most potent weapon in politics is ridicule.



I’m about 90% sure that the Borg stole the 2020 and 2022 elections. To be perfectly candid, I’m not allowed to discuss the details of how I know. But the timing of the COVID outbreak, the use of widespread mail-in balloting, and electronic voting and tabulation created opportunities for “ the Chicago Way .”



My IT skills enable me to research and understand the nuts and bolts of how they probably did it, in some of the big blue cities in states that are otherwise red. Notice how Trump was winning all the swing states when the polls closed, but when you woke up the next morning, “Biden won.” Perhaps at some near-future date, I can make full disclosures.



One of the most encouraging signs is that the few progressive Democrats who have integrity, such as RFK Jr., Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard, have broken free from the Borg and joined Team Trump. The presence of each one speaks volumes: we’re the Good Guys, and the Borg and its minions are the Bad Guys.



The lifeblood of the DPDS Borg is our tax money. Its minions use our tax money against us, evidently laundering billions back to themselves through various channels. Hunter Biden and Sam Bankman-Fried were just two of many conduits.

Musk’s DOGE team has been fantastic, spotting the waste, fraud, greed, graft and corruption. And each of Trump’s Cabinet members, as well as Republicans in Congress, have been brutally effective in chopping it out.

The DPDS Borg also has a serious vulnerability. Its most effective presidential candidates over the past 40 years are now too old, or term-limited out. Michelle Obama could conceivably run, but she’s consistently said she doesn’t want to; her recently launched podcast crashed and burned spectacularly.

In Major League Baseball terms, their starting lineup is gone, and their bench is packed with people who belong in the minor leagues.

Everybody who’s been named by their propaganda minions as a possible 2028 nominee (starting with Kamala and Gavin Newsom) is a sure-fire loser, against any of these three Republicans: Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis and J.D. Vance.

Newsom, in particular, has been severely damaged by the recent California wildfires.



Other writers have remarked that the GOP victory in 2024 was like the successful invasion of Normandy in 1944. Like Hitler’s war machine, the DPDS Borg is still a very dangerous enemy, particularly with those propaganda minions spin-doctoring, distorting and simply lying about everything. But our chances of totally destroying the Borg have improved tremendously.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller . You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.