Null and void: Autopen misstep means arrests are now on the table

Until today, the Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS) and its propaganda bureaus — once known as “news media” — have carefully avoided the Autopen scandal, because it hasn’t had any consequences that couldn’t be comfortably ignored.

But this morning, President Trump declared that all the pardons Joe Biden allegedly signed, during his final days in office, are null and void.

Per Daily Wire:

‘The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,’ Trump wrote on social media shortly after midnight. ‘In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!’ Trump said. ‘The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.’ [snip] The president’s post comes after the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project blew the whistle on Biden using the ‘exact same autopen signature’ on multiple pardons issued during his presidency. Some prominent documents, including Hunter Biden’s pardon and Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the presidential race, appear to be hand-signed, the watchdog found. However, several other controversial pardons, including those for Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, the January 6 Committee, and other Biden family members, were all signed with the same autopen signature, Kyle Brosnan, chief counsel for the Oversight Project told The Daily Wire.

Well, well. American Thinker has been on top of this story since it broke (see here, here, and here). In fact, this writer’s take on the issue was being published at the same time Trump was declaring the pardons void on Truth Social.

Now it seems that such propaganda bureaus as MSNBC, CNN and The New York Times have some catching up to do. They can’t ignore it any longer, because some high-profile DPDS operatives are about to be prosecuted for their crimes.

Prime targets of investigation by Kash Patel’s FBI, and prosecution by Pam Bondi’s DOJ, now include:

Most of the Biden family, for allegedly participating in Hunter’s foreign influence peddling scheme, or allegedly laundering the millions that came from it;

Members of the January 6 Committee, such as Lynn Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, for destroying evidence;

Michael Byrd of the Capitol Police, for the cold-blooded murder of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed January 6 protester;

Anthony Fauci, for greenlighting U.S. taxpayer financing of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, resulting in the COVID pandemic and a million American deaths; and,

Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for communicating with his Chinese counterpart during Trump’s first term, promising to tip him off if Trump decided to use nuclear weapons. That was treason: aid and comfort to the enemy.

The next steps, of course, would be indignant DPDS attorneys complaining to a federal judge at arraignment that “our client was properly pardoned.” Joe the Vegetable would be subjected to a thorough mental examination (finally), to determine whether he has two functioning brain cells, or just the one.

Then Bondi’s expert witness, a properly qualified neurologist, would need to issue an expert opinion that at the time the pardons were signed with the Autopen, Joe Biden was mentally incompetent. That would set the nationwide legal precedent.

Of course, it all hinges on whether the judge is a Republican, or a DPDS operative. If the latter, the pardons will be declared valid. Judges nominated by Clinton, Obama and the POC/LGBTQ committee that was operating Joe like a Muppet have displayed a consistent tendency to rubber stamp everything Democrats have ever done, and invalidate everything Team Trump has done.

So a great deal depends on which federal district court is selected for these prosecutions. Judge shopping is a fine art, and the DPDS does it all the time. Turnabout is fair play: Bondi needs to find a district court where the judges are Republicans, and prosecute Dr. Fauci. That’s the test case, since the consequences of his crimes were felt throughout America.

Once it’s been established that the pardons aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on, Patel and Bondi can go after the rest of them.

This is a great day for justice in America.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.