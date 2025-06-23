An Obama judge wants to put Kilmar Abrego Garcia back on the streets

Republican appointees in the federal judiciary slightly outweigh Democrat appointees. However, what matters isn’t the relative numbers; it’s the fact that the Democrat appointees, along with a handful of RINOs, so despise Donald Trump that they have abandoned any pretense of following the law or rational behavior. Instead, their goal is to block the Trump agenda whenever possible. That may explain why an Obama-appointed magistrate judge in Tennessee issued an order releasing famed “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia as he awaits trial on charges of human smuggling.

It's unlikely, at this point, that you don’t know who Kilmar Abrego Garcia is, but here goes: He’s an El Salvadoran man who is in this country illegally. A few years ago, a stay order was placed on his deportation because he claimed that, if he were returned to El Salvador, a rival gang would kill him. However, he got caught up in the first round of the Trump administration’s deportation of gang members and other violent, criminal illegal aliens.

Naturally, Garcia became a leftist cause célèbre. He was called a “Maryland man” and a “Maryland father.” He was painted as a solid citizen who served his community faithfully and lovingly. He was a model illegal alien.

However, the narrative took a few hits when it emerged that his wife, who had been weeping copiously over his removal from America, had filed complaints against him for violent domestic abuse. Hmm...

Then, we started hearing about his run-ins with law enforcement. In 2019, he’d been stopped in Hyattsville, Maryland, on suspicion of loitering. The fact that the men were all wearing clothes associated with MS-13 gangs concerned the police.

Garcia had another run-in with the law in 2022, when he was pulled over in Tennessee, with deputies suspecting that he was transporting illegal aliens. Even though he had several illegal aliens crammed into his car, the police let all of them go. (Let’s just call that life in Biden’s America.)

I won’t bore you with Judge Boasberg’s desperate efforts to return an admitted gang member and illegal alien to America. (I say “admitted” because Garcia, to get his deportation stayed, had claimed that rival gang members would kill him if he were returned to El Salvador.) Suffice it to say that they were effective, because Garcia’s back in the USA.

Upon Garcia’s return to the US, the administration charged him with multiple serious crimes, among which were conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, actually transporting illegal aliens, human smuggling, soliciting child pornography, and transporting children. Garcia allegedly earned as much as $100,000 annually for this work, which may explain why his wife wants him back, despite her claims of abuse.

If the charges are proven true, this “Maryland man” will be a one-person indictment of the open borders policy, proving that uncontrolled immigration is filling America with toxic, dangerous people.

And that catches you up to the moment when Judge Barbara D. Holmes (an Obama appointee) announced that Garcia should be freed from custody while he awaits trial on the charges against him:

In a sharp rebuke to the Justice Department, a federal judge said on Sunday that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia should be freed from criminal custody as he awaits trial on smuggling charges after his wrongful deportation to El Salvador and return to the United States. In a scathing order, the judge, Barbara D. Holmes, ruled that Mr. Abrego Garcia was neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. The decision undermined repeated claims by President Trump and some of his top aides who have described the Salvadoran immigrant as a violent gang member, even a terrorist.

The judge was especially offended that Garcia’s “smuggling” charges should be treated like “trafficking” charges, given that the latter implies moving humans for sexual abuse. Of course, given the claim that Garcia solicited child porn, I must admit that when I hear that he stands accused of “smuggling” children, my mind goes to bad places. But according to Holmes, a known gang member and illegal alien, and an accused human smuggler and domestic abuser, should walk free until his trial.

Thankfully, Garcia will not walk free because, as an illegal alien, the federal government is keeping him under lock and key. Additionally, the government is appealing her order.

Given the court’s location (in the middle of Tennessee), I’m betting that a lot of so-called “rednecks” appear in Judge Holmes’s courtroom. You know the type I mean: Lower-social-economic white people of the class that leftists despise. I honestly wonder whether Judge Holmes shows the same solicitude for these accused criminals as she’s currently showing for Garcia. I have no idea what she does; I just wonder.