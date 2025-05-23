Vaccine Side-Effects: Democrats Lied, Thousands Died

So now we learn not only that Joe Biden has Stage Five prostate cancer, but that starting in February 2021, the POC/LGBTQ committee that was operating Biden like a Muppet concealed, then downplayed the risk of heart disease from the COVID vaccines.

It’s funny how we find out all this dirt, within 48 hours after the committee’s announcement about Joe’s cancer. Because he’s got a few months to live, he’s now officially the “Fall Guy.”

Everything bad can be blamed on him, if it can’t be blamed on Trump. All the Muppeteer committee members can pretend they’re innocent and resume their White House and Cabinet posts on January 20, 2029 if the Democrat party Deep State (DPDS) steals another presidential election.

From Daily Wire:

According to the report from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, officials knew as early as February 2021 that the vaccines were associated with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the thin sac surrounding the heart). Still, they waited to warn the public until June as they pushed the vaccine on Americans. The report concludes that U.S. health officials “knew about the risks of myocarditis,” “downplayed the health concern,” and deliberately “delayed informing the public about the risk.” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who chairs the committee and will lead a hearing on it later this afternoon, told The Daily Wire that Biden officials delayed reporting the side effects because they were concerned about “vaccine hesitancy.” “But in being concerned about that, they violated the inviolable principle of informed consent,” Johnson said.

Here is the full subcommittee report. This report never would have been prepared if Democrats had kept control of the Senate last fall. The Subcommittee on Investigations would have been launching new bogus investigations into Team Trump instead.

Spearheaded by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the official diktat of the DPDS was that the vaccines were “safe and effective.” They knew better. The Israelis had started distributing Pfizer vaccines several weeks before we did. So they knew that vaccinated patients were getting myocarditis with alarming frequency, months before we did.

They were warning Joe’s Muppeteer committee, but that committee wasn’t passing on this warning to the American people.

This is another one of Fauci’s many crimes against humanity, the most evil being his funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, using our tax dollars. That’s how COVID was unleashed upon the world, causing the deaths of 2 million people worldwide, including a million Americans.

Very few government figures in recent history — Hitler, Stalin, Chairman Mao and Pol Pot, for example — have killed more of their own countries’ people.

I was almost one of them. I spent a month in the hospital, including 72 hours comatose on a ventilator. Then I had to learn how to walk again, because I’d spent so much time on my back in bed. This was very difficult at my age.

Millions of Americans, and millions more around the world, suffered terribly from this disease without dying. Thank you, Dr. Fauci. Your blanket pre-emptive pardon by the Muppeteer committee’s Autopen evidently shields you from civil liability as well. How convenient.

PRO TIP: Check the increased numbers of “excess deaths” and excess disabilities in the past four years. Insurance companies keep careful track of such things.

There was a slow, gradual increase until 2020. Then both started going up sharply, through the roof and into orbit. And the graphs didn’t level off very much after the pandemic was officially declared over by Joe Biden himself, so that he could cancel Trump’s Title 42 public health order and let in millions of illegal aliens even faster.

What did we start doing differently in March 2021 that would cause all these deaths and disabilities after the pandemic was officially over? Joe’s Muppeteer committee was pushing the vaccine like a bulldozer, and concealing the devastating side-effects.

“Correlation is not causation,” but as we now know, COVID vaccines cause myocarditis and other debilitating and fatal diseases. These diseases cause heart attacks, which are often fatal. Even if the patient survives, the result is a massive scar on the heart muscle, which reduces blood flow. The disease survives, however, and can cause subsequent heart attacks. The cumulative effect of surviving multiple heart attacks, or even one, is a weakening and crippling of the patient due to reduction of oxygen flowing to the muscles.

Eventually, one of these heart attacks will probably kill the patient. Sadly, that’s the prognosis for patients with these heart diseases. If the patient is 12, or 25, or 46, or even 100, crippling him like this is aggravated battery. Many states call these specific circumstances “medical battery.” And if the patient dies, it’s called ”wrongful death.”

Crippling thousands of patients like this — along with the excess deaths — is Dr. Fauci’s crime against humanity. But he’s got a blanket pardon. Thanks, Autopen operator, whoever you are.

Why did the Muppeteer committee decide to conceal and legally immunize all of this? Well, a lot of Democrats and RINOs in Washington, D.C. have been bought and paid for by Big Pharma. So Big Pharma now has total immunity from product liability, for almost anything COVID-related.

Mask and vaccine mandates? The Democrats also seem to like totalitarianism when they’re the ones in power.

Their party is controlled by a tiny elite, many of whom are over 70 and a few in key positions who are over 80 (Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders, for example). A study very early in the pandemic by an Italian hospital — Europe was hit early and hard by the virus, like New York — had revealed that the average age of a COVID fatality was 85.

So senior citizens who got annual check-ups (such as Biden, Pelosi, Sanders, Chuck Schumer, and dozens of other Democrat congressmen) got dire warnings from their doctors.

Also, their party elites wanted to be able to get their hair done at their favorite salons (Pelosi) and dine in fancy French restaurants (Gavin Newsom) without wearing a mask.

Several of the DPDS elites had been caught flaunting their own mask mandates — Pelosi and Newsom were just two of them — and they didn’t want their “rules for thee but not for me, peasants” hypocrisy to be exposed anymore by Fox News. So they wanted to bulldoze us into herd immunity as fast as possible and declare the pandemic over.

Personally, I had to pass up a job offer for 50% more than my current salary because the new employer was insisting that I get vaccinated. I provided a medical exemption. Enforcing the mask and vaccine mandate with an iron fist, the employer said, “Take the vaccine or we’ll find someone else.”

Of course, it was a downtown Chicago law firm — very left-wing, and heavy on all the DPDS dogma. I was willing to navigate it for all that money, but I drew the line at risking my life. I’d already been working for a similar firm for years, navigating left-wing dogma in an office right across LaSalle Street, and I still work there. But their solution was to have everyone work from home. Imagine that.

So far, in addition to my temporarily crippling case of COVID, Big Pharma and its DPDS minions (such as Dr. Fauci) have cost me over $150,000 in lost wages. And as we know, the cumulative economic damage worldwide was in the trillions. Over 100,000 small businesses in America closed their doors forever, including several of my favorite small-town restaurants.

But both Big Pharma and all its DPDS minions have absolute immunity, or (in the case of government minions who weren’t pardoned by the Autopen) qualified immunity. Since they were following Fauci’s protocols, they qualify for immunity. Fauci himself has absolute immunity from his pardon.



The way things stand right now, none of them will pay one dime in damages, or spend one minute wearing handcuffs. See how this works? Here in Chicago, we have a proverb: “In the Democrat party, one hand washes the other.”

