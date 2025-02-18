Corruption in Chicago’s courts

In the early 1990s, this writer was peripherally involved in Operation Greylord, investigating systemic corruption in the Cook County (Chicago) judicial system, which is obviously run by, and for the benefit of, crooked Democrats rather than We The People. Almost 100 public officials received indictments, from judges to law enforcement officers, from court employees to state lawmakers, facing charges of bribery, racketeering, and mail fraud to name a few.

Yeah. And there are a few other cop badges and judicial scalps hanging from this writer’s belt, from another jurisdiction in another Illinois county, also dominated by crooked Democrats (just not quite as bad). Hopefully in the next few years, we may be looking forward to Operation Greylord 2.0, with even more Democrat Party Deep State (DPDS) judges, attorneys and cops getting a good, long look at the insides of federal prison cells.

First, readers must start by understanding the criminal mind. The two things most important to criminals (besides staying alive) are:

Staying out of prison. Their own children.

Criminal court and family court can be conduits for judicial bribery, and so can traffic court with nickel-and-dime judicial bribery. In Cook County, all three conduits appear to be flowing at full capacity. Cases that should be won are lost. Cases that should be lost are won. Judicial bribery is how to make this happen. Cook County, and the Illinois Democrat party, are as crooked as a dog’s hind legs. The Chicago Democrat machine served up the 1960 presidential election to JFK on a silver platter, by fixing the election.

We’ve seen several Illinois governors go to prison, at least three Democrats and one RINO. The most notorious recent example was Rod Blagojevich, Barack Obama’s political mentor.

Obama was a couple brain cells too smart to get involved in anything on the phone. Blago was either abysmally stupid, or arrogant enough to think he could discuss his crooked business on a wiretapped phone and get away with it.

Over the years 1960–2025, there have been literally 100+ lower-ranking Democrats who have been convicted of various crimes, indicating real corruption — not just bad judgment, such as smoking a joint in a college dorm room, or having one too many drinks and trying to drive home. Mike Madigan, Speaker of the General Assembly down in Springfield, is next.

This writer could fill this entire website with 100,000 words about the details of the corruption of Chicagoland Democrats, throughout a 65-year life, bristling with links to more reliable sources than the quills on a porcupine.

Greylord was made possible by 12 consecutive years of Republican control of the Department of Justice, in the 1980s and early ‘90s. For reasons that are easily inferred, no Illinois state, county or city law enforcement agency will ever lay a finger, let alone handcuffs, on the corruption that is in Chicagoland Democrats’ chromosomes.

Regarding this swirling cesspool of corruption, any law enforcement has to be federal. And it has to be done by Republicans. Accordingly this writer is truly excited by the re-election of President Trump, hopefully followed closely by eight years of either President J.D. Vance, or President Ron DeSantis, or President Ted Cruz. That will create the 12-year window of law enforcement opportunity required to take a Cook County judicial corruption investigation — Greylord 2.0 — from start to finish.

Two cases symptomize the problem in the Cook County Domestic Relations Division, where divorces and child custody cases go to die. Women who are simply unfit to be mothers are winning custody disputes against their fairly normal ex-husbands and ex-boyfriends.

In the Girard case, the woman is accused of sexual misconduct by her two teenage daughters. In the Feliza Castro case, the woman is accused of everything from prostitution, to abusing cocaine and ketamine (a horse tranquilizer), to dealing heroin. This woman is so arrogant and brazen about her drug abuse that she has livestreamed herself on social media, smoking marijuana while driving down a busy Chicago street with the parties’ daughter strapped into the back seat. Her drug tests consistently show enough THC to tranquilize a rhino — and occasionally, the cocaine, ketamine, opiates and other residues of her cornucopia.

All this is part of the public court record. The unfortunate child’s father, as well as the court-appointed pharmacologist — this case is so bad that this writer has never even heard of a court-appointed pharmacologist before — have dutifully made it part of the record.

But somehow, Feliza Castro still has custody. The father, once a millionaire entrepreneur, is now teetering on the brink of bankruptcy — because an essential part of DPDS Lawfare is driving the Republican into bankruptcy with all the fees, as Michael Flynn can confirm.

The common threads of these two miscarriages of justice, and many more, appear to be the Cook County Domestic Relations Division, Beermann Law Group LLP, and Dr. David Finn, a “custody evaluator” who admitted in a deposition that he has never made a finding against a Beermann client.

This writer has a degree in statistical analysis, but this is high school level math. What are the odds against a custody evaluator finding that a particular law firm’s female clients are better parents than their exes — twelve times in a row? That’s like throwing 12 quarters on your desk and they all come up “heads.”

Also, this writer is abundantly aware that men can be bad parents, too — but is particularly familiar with the stench of Democrat party corruption in Illinois. And that same old bad smell is circulating around these two family law cases, and many others in Cook County.

Just about everyone with a stake in these two cases (except the fathers) is a Democrat. A web of campaign contributions and endorsements between Beermann, key Democrat politicians, and judges — whose offices are elected, not appointed, in Illinois — is readily apparent, like a spiderweb made visible by an early-morning dew.

Beermann’s managing partner, John D’Arco III, hails from a scandalous lineage: “his father and grandfather [were] both implicated in bribery scandals.” But like Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the real headline-makers aren’t the suppliers, but what they’re supplying, and who they’re protecting with their silence.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

