Karmelo Anthony’s fixer wants more money to continue fighting ‘white supremacy’

There’s now an official murder charge on the table for Karmelo Anthony, the young black delinquent who admitted to stabbing Austin Metcalf to death at a Texas track meet earlier this spring, though he swore it was self-defense.

Why now? Well there was a major development: the prosecution recently obtained video footage of the fatal stabbing, and considering that there have been no leaks of the recording, I can only assume the evidence is beyond damning for Anthony—some sources allege that the video shows the stabbing was entirely unprovoked which contradicts earlier rumors that Metcalf had shoved Anthony after Anthony refused to exit an athlete tent for a school he didn’t attend.

And, considering that there’s an actual indictment, it’s time for another fundraiser.

According to a report at Fox News, Dominique Alexander, a felon with a violent history of his own who aligned himself with Anthony’s family and is now acting like their spokesperson and fixer, is out making the media rounds, grifting for more money to continue “the fight against white supremacy.” Here’s what Alexander had to say:

‘To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself – you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down. ‘This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized and politicized. My involvement – like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one.’ He then asked Anthony’s supporters for prayers, to support due process, and to ‘[s]tand with us in the fight against white supremacy.’

You see, the $500k the family already raised for his defense was immediately blown on a new McMansion rental in a fancy neighborhood and new cars with new rims—stuff like this is why they are incapable of beating the stereotypes.

And what a gross, despicable, and just plain stupid position to take: having “self-defense … questioned [and] scrutinized” is just “what it means to be black in America”? Funny, I don’t see black Americans like Clarence Thomas running into issues like this. Ditto for people like Thomas Sowell and Wanjiru Njoya (she’s one of my favorite historians on X), and the millions of other black people who somehow get through their days like normal people do. Anthony was apparently skipping school when he brought a knife to a high school track meet and stabbed another student who had the audacity to ask him to not be a thug. (Some witnesses claim that Metcalf actually caught Anthony rifling around in students’ bags looking for things to steal).

Here’s some excellent commentary, from someone in the comments:

The sacrifices made for others to cater to a certain segment of the population over the past several decades has been futile. Federal laws, education opportunities, employment opportunities, government assistance programs all created for a specific segment of the population, and yet violence and crime continue to be their main contribution.

Can we cut our losses yet?

