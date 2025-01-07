Who is Matthew Graves? He’s the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, until January 16 anyway:

Matthew M. Graves announced today that he is resigning as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, effective January 16, 2025, after serving in the role for more than three years.

So what? There are plenty of US Attorneys. What’s special about Graves, and are we sad or glad he’s leaving? His resignation announcement brags:

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob of several thousand individuals stormed the Capitol and the United States briefly lost control of the grounds around the Capitol and much of the Capitol, itself. More than 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the siege of the Capitol, making it the largest single-day mass assault of law enforcement officers in our nation’s history. These events triggered the largest investigation in DOJ history. To date, roughly 1,600 people have been charged in connection with the attack with almost 1,100 having already been sentenced for their conduct. There have been over 170 contested trials with the United States prevailing in more than 99% of them. These convictions include the first seditious conspiracy convictions since the trials stemming from the first bombing of the World Trade Center in the 1990s. Because politically motivated violence and destruction rip at the fabric of our society, Mr. Graves made federally prosecuting such crimes a priority.

The United States prevailed because every judge and jury involved in DC, arguably the most militantly Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) city in America, was delighted to uphold the Harris/Biden Administrations “insurrection” narrative. Never before in American history has such a wholescale deprivation of the rights of the accused, punishment far in excess of the offense and mass political prosecution, occurred.

The J6 cases were Graves’ claim to fame, and he gloated about jailing grandmothers who, invited into the Capitol building by Capitol Police, peacefully took in the sights and left. Surely such a crusader for justice also struck down rampant DC crime? Nah.

What Graves has failed to do is prosecute actual criminals in the nation's capital. In 2023, there was a 35% increase in homicides, a 67% increase in robberies, an 82% increase in car thefts and a 23% increase in thefts. Overall, violent crime was up 39%, and all crime was up 26%. But Graves's office of 330 prosecutors declined to prosecute in 67% of cases. That's the polar opposite of their prosecutorial war on hundreds of pro-Trump protesters. The Heritage Foundation pointed out the U.S. Attorney's office in San Diego had the same number of prosecutors, and only a 22.6 % declination rate.

Graves was much too busy upholding the insurrection narrative to worry about real violent criminals. But even though he’s fleeing before Donald Trump fires him, he continues to pursue and prosecute J6 defendants in the nine days he has left.

As a US Attorney, Graves must have been dedicated to the rule of law and to, above all else, fairly and equally ensuring justice was done, right? Right?

Speaking of Democrats, Graves also sent Trump supporters Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro to prison for four months for refusing to testify to the Pelosi-Picked Panel probing Jan. 6. Graves denounced Bannon for refusing to cooperate with Pelosi: "His refusal to do so was deliberate and now a jury has found that he must pay the consequences." But when House Republicans held Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for audio recordings of President Joe Biden's mentally bumbling interviews with special counsel Robert Hur, no one was going to send anyone to jail, just as these partisans ignored the contempt of Congress finding for Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder. There were no consequences.

Apart from his occasional public gloating, Graves, with the help of the D/s/c media, has largely remained under the radar. While few Americans have ever heard of Graves, fewer still know articles of impeachment were filed against him in May of 2023 by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Graves is systematically criminalizing political dissent at the behest of his handlers in the White House. By focusing so much effort on the persecution of political prisoners, Graves has diminished the manpower needed to fight crime not just in DC, but all over the country. DOJ attorneys have been transferred to DC just to help Graves wage his war against political opponents.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Unfortunately, the impeachment went nowhere. It never received a vote in Congress.

One would expect the government’s front man for prosecuting political enemies to have been given star treatment in the news, but a Google search turns up only brief mentions of his resignation and the impeachment attempt.

Donald Trump has promised, as soon as he is inaugurated, to undo pretty much everything Graves did. Thus does the J6 persecution of innumerable innocent Americans end. Graves brags; Trump dispenses actual justice.

