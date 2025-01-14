The quiet before the storm

Many people assume that there will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20. Will the Deep State quietly relinquish its power without a fight? That does not seem likely. The Deep State’s reaction to the November 5th elections was uncharacteristically muted. Perhaps they are keeping their powder dry. The Deep State will probably make its stand on or around January 20: Trump’s inauguration day. Maxine Waters claimed, “If Trump wins in November there will be violence, more killings. She may have been wrong about November but we still have to get through January.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter will certainly play a role in any protests. If the Whitmer kidnapping scandal and 6 January riots are an indication, there may be an unknown number of government agents among the protestors. Amnestied aliens who have been released from their country’s prisons and mental institutions could also take part. Perhaps the more serious problem lies with the over two million illegal alien “gotaways” who have entered the U.S. since January 2021. There is absolutely no information on these aliens. Congressman Mark Green asked FBI Director Wray, “Can the FBI guarantee the American people that known or suspected terrorists … are not amongst those gotaways?” The simple answer to that question is an obvious no. However, in Wray’s typical fashion he answered he was “concerned” about these individuals.

Terrorist organizations and enemy foreign powers would not fail to take advantage of Secretary Mayorkas’s open border invitation. A former CIA officer, Sarah Adams, has warned that there are over a thousand al-Qaeda sleepers in the U.S. planning major attacks. Adams is a global threat advisor with extensive experience in the Middle East. She claims, “Al-Qaeda says they trained and deployed a thousand for this attack. First off, I think there are more than a thousand Al-Qaeda members in the United States.” Another intel officer claims that Iranian-made shoulder-fired surface to air missiles (manpads) have crossed the southern border. The LA fires illustrate how a small number of arsonists can wreak havoc on our complicated society.

The organizations designed to protect the American public have a skewed list of priorities. There are people in these organizations who are more concerned about parents at school board meetings than with the rape of young children. There are members of the FBI who are more concerned about grandmothers protesting outside abortion mills than with foreign terrorists; more concerned about traditional Catholics than with groups that have caused billions of dollars damage as they burn U.S. cities.

The Deep State’s intelligence apparatus spares no expense when it comes to attacking its opponents. As Senator Schumer has famously said, “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” It spends millions of dollars on unnecessary and dangerous SWAT raids. The raids on Roger Stone, Mark Houck, and James O’Keefe are just three of the many examples. The FBI sent a crack team of investigators to Talladega to investigate a pull rope attached to a garage door. FBI investigators also zeroed in on a White Bear Lake High School sophomore’s instagram messages. They determined that these racist messages were part of a hoax. Merrick Garland has testified that he relies on his subordinates to determine how warrants are served. Expensive, dangerous, and unnecessary SWAT raids are routine FBI practice. The New York Times reported that at least 81 civilians and 13 officers died from 2010 through 2016 in searches that involved both no-knock warrants and knock-and-announce warrants. If Garland is at all concerned about the DOJ budget he would put a stop to these raids. He does not because they serve a purpose. The acting U.S.Attorney for D.C., Michael Sherwin, explained the reason for using excessive force: “I wanted to ensure … that there was shock and awe.”

The DOJ does not need to be concerned about budget cuts as long as they have the exclusive possession of the Epstein, Wiener, and P. Diddy laptops and videos.

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. He is featured on the BBC’s program “Things We Forgot to Remember:” Morgenthau Plan and Post-War Germany.

Image: Public domain.