L.A. woman, light my fire

I have not written about the Los Angeles fires until now because, unfortunately, I have a real job, too. One that takes up much of my time.

But by now, almost all of us know the facts.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, just back from a presidential inauguration in Ghana (will she attend Trump’s?), refuses to answer a reporter’s questions … or say anything to the people of Los Angeles she is supposed to protect and serve. More than $17 million cut from the fire department budget. DEI trumping merit in who gets hired, especially for the top positions. Firemen let go for refusing to accept the COVID jab. ‘Excess’ equipment sent to Ukraine. Dead brush left where it lay, rather than being cleared away. Reservoirs and fire hydrants empty.

But it is not just the reservoirs and the fire hydrants that are empty. It is the minds, the hearts, and the souls of the people who made these tragic, deadly, decisions. In the pursuit of a “celebrate me and those that look and act like me” culture, they have shown they are devoid of reason, wisdom, and character. And those deficiencies have aided and abetted these fires from hell.

One thing we can count on: the insanity won't stop before the fires do.

At first blush -- and at second, third, and each and every subsequent blush -- it is clear that the tragic fires consuming vast tracts of the Los Angeles area were, unlike climate change, man-caused.

The LGBTQ+ LAFD could not be led by less competent or more woke individuals.

Moreover, on a statewide scale, California's Gov. Gavin Newsom slashed $100 million from the Golden State’s firefighting budget.

No doubt it was more desperately needed to provide free goods and services for non-citizens.

Many have fled the state in recent years, in a kind of reverse gold rush, seeking better opportunities in other places. You can bet that many more will flee after this most recent tragedy.

In a just world, it would be the likes of Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass who would have to flee the state, just ahead of those who would rightfully chase them out.

And now there are several reports that at least a couple of the fires may have been started by arson. Nothing can be more man-caused than that. Or less caused by ‘climate change.’



Image: Screen shot from X video