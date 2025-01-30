Just how disgusting were Democrats to RFK, Jr. at his hearing?

What kind of people are Democrats in terms of human decency?

I blogged yesterday about about their execrable behavior to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at his Senate confirmation hearings for the Health and Human Services portfolio in the new Trump administration. They bellowed. They bloviated. They interrupted, while Kennedy remained the perfect gentleman in a setting no gentleman should ever have to endur.

But they only got worse after I signed off on that piece.

Here's what kind of creature Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is as he preens on the Senate floor, piously intoning "You frighten me":

Imagine being such an insufferable asshole that you'll lecture a nominee for 7 minutes as if he's some stranger, when in fact, you were law school roommates, you were a guest at his wedding, and you repeatedly accepted his help for your political campaigns. https://t.co/P4KjodEvl8 pic.twitter.com/4F6LZKUCh7 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 29, 2025

So he's known him for years, was his classmate in law school, was his guest at his wedding, and gladly took his money for his campaigns, but now he's howling about how 'frightened' he is. Frightened? Really? It's his old pal Bobby. What kind of creature could even do such a thing to someone he's known for years? What does he have to gain from breaking a long friendship, just for that moment on the Senate floor? He doesn't seem actually human. His decency is in the crapper.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MASS) can be called the man of many faces:

Here's what he wrote yesterday for Newsweek:

President Donald Trump's choice to nominate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to serve as secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and place the lives and health of every American in the hands of a conspiracy theorist, misinformation spreader, and science denier is the wrong one. Every American is affected by HHS, as well as the agencies it oversees—including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health. HHS' decisions affect how much people pay for their prescription drugs, medical tests, and appointments, how long patients need to wait to see their doctor, and how safe their food is to eat. They can determine how much health insurance red tape patients need to go through; whether they will be able to get care for themselves, their aging parents, or their young children; and whether their local hospital, pharmacy, or community health center has the resources to stay open. HHS also responds to emerging threats and keeps our health care system at the front lines of innovation. It responds to infectious disease outbreaks like measles and COVID-19. And it funds research to help identify groundbreaking, life-saving treatments and cures for diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. In short, the stakes for nominating a secretary are life and death. Americans deserve a leader who is prepared, capable, and serious about protecting their health. Mr. Kennedy's record, however, proves that he does not meet this standard.

Life and death? Why, he's almost Literally Hitler.

Except that this popped up, Markey praising almost-literally-Hitler just a few years ago:

Some people definitely did not expect me to dig up this old clip.



This is Kennedy in 2008 testifying to Congress on the harmful effects of mercury. Ed Markey was the chair who invited him, and he now says, “Robert Kennedy Jr. is an unqualified, unserious, and dangerous nominee… pic.twitter.com/sdi1BPff3y — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) January 28, 2025

Funny how they change their minds.

Broadly speaking, the picture was ugly -- with most of them were larded up with Big Pharma cash, and none of them admitted to that as they questioned and berated Kennedy while pretending to be judicious guardians of democracy doing their due diligence:

Ummm you saying they’re paid to hate on @RobertKennedyJr? Who would have thunk it? https://t.co/x9kTgEKcX3 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 30, 2025

Imagine getting questioned by such a Star Wars bar.

This toad turned up, too, having no better argument against him but abuse for his medical condition which makes his voice raspy:

Obviously, they are so corrupt they have to fight him, but so enfeebled and out of arguments that they have to attack his medical condition, pretend they don't know him, and contradict themselves for all they said earlier. Now they reveal themselves to be swamp creatures in all their mossy glory -- hypocrites, liars, deceivers, cowards, bullies, worse than anyone imagined. Bobby's got to come to fix the health of the country. Nicole Shanahan was right: They've got to go.

Image: Screen shot from X video