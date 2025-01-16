Joe Biden’s farewell letter is full of classic Biden whoppers

On Joe Biden’s way out of office, he and his puppet masters are doing everything they can to tie Trump’s hands so they can blame him for failing to lower inflation, eliminate unnecessary federal workers, lower energy prices, and deport as many illegals as he promised and should.

They are also rewriting history, pretending that Biden’s four years in office made the world and America safer and more prosperous.

And now, Biden has issued a farewell letter, which was full of class Biden whoppers. Biden has been a serial liar throughout his fifty years in office so it’s completely expected, but he’s really outdone himself this time, starting out with one of his biggest, continuous lies, i.e. that he inherited the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and his policies turned it around. From a report at Fox News:

Biden began his letter by writing that four years ago when he took office, ‘We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression….’

The media know, or should know, that Biden inherited a rapidly growing economy, yet we see very few who correct Biden’s lies—so most Americans probably believe he actually did inherit a disaster. What Biden was actually handed though was a rapidly growing economy, low energy prices, overall inflation of 1.4%, a fairly secure border, and a relatively peaceful world—his executive orders and policies instantly undid all of that, and made things much worse for the last four years.

Under Trump, the economy had the shortest recession in history in March and April of 2020—a recession caused by government shutdowns based on multiple lies from Anthony Fauci and the CDC.

This report from the Congressional Research Office, issued in July of 2020, predicted that the economy would grow an exceptional 6.5% in 2021. That was seven months before Biden took office. They wouldn’t have announced that prediction if the economy were in deep trouble.

Another continuous lie that Biden tells is that job growth under him has been the fastest in history. Here is factual information about the private sector workforce under Trump and Biden:

Civilian labor employment, seasonably adjusted

February 2020: 158.7 Million

April 2020: 133.2 Million

December 2020: 150.0 Million

August 2021: 153.3 Million

Dec 2022: 159.3 Million

April 2024: 161.5 Million

Dec 2024: 161.7 Million

The United States lost 25.5 million jobs in two months because of the shutdowns caused by the lies of Fauci and the CDC, which scared politicians and the public into compliance. Trump pushed for the economy to start opening up again in May 2020, and rapidly in May of 2020 led by Trump and Republican governors.

In the last eight months of Trump’s term, the private sector recovered 16.8 million jobs, or more than two million jobs per month. That is an exceptional recovery, not the signs of an economy in the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”

More jobs would have been recovered if California, New York, Illinois, and other Democrat governors hadn’t kept up the dictatorial shutdowns as they campaigned for Biden.

In Biden’s first eight months in office, only an additional 3.3 million jobs were recovered, not created. That was only 400,000 jobs per month, or 20% of the job growth during Trump’s last eight months. It took two years to recover the additional 8 million jobs lost during the shutdowns, with an average of just over 300,000 jobs per month. The last two years of Biden’s term have averaged an anemic 100,000 private sector jobs per month.

We are constantly told that immigration, both legal and illegal, are great for the economy—so how come the U.S. is only creating 25,000 jobs per month with millions of illegals coming in every year? How does the Federal Reserve explain that? Why do they say the job market is strong?

Biden also inherited an economy with 1.4% inflation and when he was installed, crude oil was $40 per barrel. He is handing off an economy with more than double the inflation rate at over 3% and crude oil at almost $80 per barrel, or double what it was when he took the reins from Trump. And he is still blocking drilling.

The poor and middle classes have had their purchasing power destroyed by Biden policies: “Consumer Prices Soared Over 21% Under Biden... And Real Wages Fell”.

Biden is also handing off a $2 trillion deficit in a supposedly good economy. I would ask Jerome Powell what kind of economic growth we would see if we weren’t running a deficit at over 6% of GDP?

As JD Vance said, Trump is inheriting a dumpster fire, not a great economy as Biden and his puppet masters regurgitate to mislead the American people.

