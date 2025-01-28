Doomsday alert....again!

On Monday, my local paper treated the reader to a long article warning us of doomsday. This report has been issued for 79 years and so far, we are OK—but while I anxiously await this brilliant report from so-called scientific experts, I tracked the same information down at the Daily Mail:

Is humanity doomed? Doomsday Clock will be updated TOMORROW to determine our fate - so, will it tick closer to midnight? Tomorrow, humanity will find out if we’re closer to total self-destruction when the Doomsday Clock is updated. The symbolic clock, which edges closer to midnight to reflect human-made global catastrophes, will be revealed during a livestream on Tuesday (January 28). Since 2023, it has been set at 90 seconds to midnight, but this year scientists say it could move forward to reflect the troubling global outlook. The Russia-Ukraine war, Israel’s ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and the threat of nuclear war and climate change all mean the clock could tick forwards for the first time in two years.

The earth has been around for billions of years, and has had many wars and many cooling and warming periods (the latter clearly not caused by humans), but we are told that now we are near the end. In the first report in 1947, they said we were at seven minutes until midnight on the doomsday clock. By 1991, it had somehow improved to 17 minutes, the longest it has ever been. But now, for the last few years we have been at 90 seconds until midnight.

What do all of these predictions have in common? They are all pulled out of thin air. They are worthless. They are based on as much science as all of the government’s dictatorial edicts on COVID.

What else do they have in common? No one will know if they are remotely true because all humans on earth today will die long before the earth is gone.

They remind me of all the doomsday predictions on global warming, climate change, climate apocalypse, or whatever the term the green pushers decide to use to scare the public into capitulation.

For over 100 years we have been told that soon the oceans would die, coastal cities would be gone, and the ice would disappear. We have been told repeatedly that we would have snowless winters. In 1989, the UN predicted we only had ten years left to solve the problem. Somehow, we have survived. The oceans are doing fine, the coastal cities are still there, and most of the ice is still there. Oceans have barely risen in the last 160 years.

The predictions have been 100% wrong, yet each succeeding prediction is worse because the green-pushing Democrats want to control our lives.

In California, the fires are causing a huge amount of damage this year. California has always had fires. They are warning people to be careful of the toxins on their property, which includes lead and asbestos. They are also warning about the dangers of Lithium from electric cars that were incinerated in the blaze. How stupid is it for a state like California, which is vulnerable to fires, to have a policy that requires all people to drive cars powered by a highly flammable pollutant?

What else is common about all the doomsday predictions? Most of the media just repeats them as if they are facts instead of predictions.

