Bye, bye DEI

Even before Donald Trump took office, legislatures, universities and businesses could see the way the wind was blowing. DEI and every vestige of wokeness had their chance and conclusively proved diversity isn’t our strength but a sure path to our destruction. How could it be otherwise? Eliminating merit, and hiring and promotion based on race, gender and gender identity ensure mediocrity and worse. It blatantly violates the anti-discrimination fruits of the civil rights era and those Americans of all races who worked so hard to win those battles.

Graphic: X Screenshot

We’ve learned merely mandating the decommissioning of DEI bureaucracies isn’t enough. DEI bureaucrats, true believers all, usually with the help of dim-witted and even malicious administrators, have adopted the subterfuge of rebranding. Giving new titles to their DEI offices and functionaries, they’re trying to keep their racist, hate-filled policies and Marxist thugs in place while pretending to obey the law.

It appears Donald Trump and his new administration have been paying attention. Trump continues with his blizzard of executive orders, which is a brilliant strategy. Hit the enemies of liberty with so many at once they can’t focus on any and apply the Rules for Radicals. They’re confused and dazzled, and reduced to claiming Elon Musk is making Nazi salutes. It’s not working and Mary Katherine Ham and Brit Hume have responded appropriately (cuss-sensitive warning):

Graphics: X Screenshots

One of Trump’s executive orders demonstrates he’s way ahead of DEI lunatics and the administrators that would give them cover:

Graphic: X Screenshot

By 5PM ET today [Wednesday, 01-22-25], the agencies must: *Send an agency-wide notice to employees informing them of the closure and asking employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language. *Send a notification to all employees of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and programs.

This is particularly smart. They’re being paid so have no cause for lawsuits. It also gives the Administration the opportunity to determine if they’re loyal to the United States or to its enemies, and whether they can be transferred to productive work or must be fired. There will, of course, be lawsuits filed by federal employees who believe they can’t be fired and are owned an eternal government paycheck, but I’m sure that’s been taken into account. Let them spend years suing the government against a DOJ determined to impartially enforce the law. They, and DEI will still be gone.

*Take down all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) of DEIA offices.

Visuals are important, as is the message being sent when they suddenly disappear. Apparently, even the FAA is no longer going to be able to hire insane, drag queen, mentally ill or totally paralyzed air traffic controllers.

*Withdraw any final or pending documents, directives, orders, materials and equity plans issued by the agency in response to the now-repealed Executive Order 14035, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce (June 25, 2021) *Cancel any DEIA-related trainings and terminate any DEIA-related contractors.

This—a complete list of names of all DEI functionaries—is particularly important. Even so, there will have to be follow up to ensure none of them are omitted, the better to hide them and their agenda:

By mid-Thursday, the heads of the agencies have to give OPM a list of the employees and offices, DEI-related agency contracts, and explain how the agency will comply with President Donald Trump executive order. The agencies have until the end of the month to give OPM their plan “for executing a reduction-in-force action regarding” the DEI employees and provide “a list of all contract descriptions or personnel position descriptions that were changed since November 5, 2024 to obscure their connection to” DEI programs.

Administrators and their deputies who fail to obey the executive order in any way are setting themselves up for firing for insubordination, which is exactly what is intended by the specificity of the order. We’re seeing the same thing in the other executive orders.

This time around, Trump is demonstrating he learned from his first term and isn’t going to make the same mistakes. He’s already beating the swamp at its own game, and honest Americans aren’t going to be tired of all the winning.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.