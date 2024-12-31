Borrowed time

Heading into my “golden years,” and approaching the New Year, I have caught myself waxing philosophic of late. Upon reflection, it seems odd that young people, with everything in front of them (their greatest achievements, marriage, kids, etc.) tend to be careless and carefree, while those of us who are much older tend to be particularly careful, if not timid. (This after we have long been married, our kids have been raised and have flown the coop, and we may be retired.) At first glance, this appears to be the reverse of what would make sense and be prudent. On the other hand, one shouldn’t want to significantly tamp down the exuberance of youth. Perhaps it would be better for those of us who are older, our days dwindling down to a precious few, to rekindle some of the spirit, the mindset, and inquisitiveness of youth.

And it is important for all of us to express gratitude for the good things in our lives, whatever they may be. Even if they are largely behind us now. This year we have something extra for which to be thankful: the election of Donald J. Trump. 45 will now become 47. Four more years. God willing.

Yet of all the gifts we have been given, time is the most important—as nothing exists without it, and none of us know exactly how much of it we have left. Especially those of us who have received troubling health diagnoses. Time is of the essence. That is certainly true.

There is an old cliche stating, “there is no time like the present.” That, too, is certainly true. But it is perhaps even more important for us to remember that…there is no present like time. Cherish it.

Here’s to auld lang syne. And times to come.

Happy New Year.

