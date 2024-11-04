An illustrated edition with brilliant election and squirrel memes

American Thinker is set up to run one political cartoon a day. Most of the year that works out just fine. However, today, the system is inadequate for the volume of material we have. First, there are several wonderful election cartoons from our usual contributors. All of them will time out after tomorrow, and I just can’t let them go unseen. Therefore, I’ve put them in part one of this post.

Part two of this post is about how New York State went all-out to seize a squirrel and raccoon to execute them. (Bullwinkle weeps.) I should say here that while I admit that squirrels and raccoons can be adorable, I am not a fan because they can be so destructive. I just spent almost $1,000 to get rid of squirrels that were wreaking havoc in my attic and between my walls and that were gnawing away at my roof trim. Two years ago, I spent a lot more than that to replace windows after squirrels destroyed the original wooden frames.

My travails with raccoons were less expensive but equally hard-fought, especially when it came to getting the garbage to our garbage men. I really dislike those animals.

I also had a secretary many years ago who foolishly started feeding the “cute” raccoons in her yard. One day, they got tired of the dog kibble Beverly put out, so they broke a window and raided her kitchen, trashing the place. When Beverly came down to discover what was causing the noise, they attacked her and then fled. Beverly needed to get the whole rabies cycle of shots and said it was the worst she’d ever felt in her life.

So, no, I do not have a visceral sense of love for the executed beasties. As a class, they are vermin. Having said that, it was apparent that these two little guys were not vermin. They were, instead, cared for and obviously healthy pets. To raid someone’s home to seize them was such a vivid illustration of the Deep State it goes beyond parody, although it makes for excellent political fodder in an election that pits individual liberty against the ever growing state.

People are certainly unhappy when they see the government’s heavy hand in going after two manifestly harmless pets, especially when it comes to how both the federal and blue state governments encourage illegal aliens. And no, I’m not saying that illegal aliens are literally vermin. I never dehumanize people that way. However, the reality is that many who enter America illegally are violent criminals and known terrorists. Meanwhile, the rest, even if decent at an individual level, impose a terrible burden on Americans, whether it’s sucking up welfare, seizing scarce housing, destroying public spaces, ruining schools and hospitals, or eating the dogs and eating the cats.

With that introduction, here are the cartoons.

Part One: Election cartoons

From The Shrug

From Todd Schowalter

From Will O’Toole

From Andrew Thomas at Dark Angel Politics:

From Reality Bites by Broc Smith:

From Richard Terrell at AfterMath:

From Gary Branfman:

Part Two: Squirrel cartoons

The first one is from Ken Swope, one of our regular contributors. The rest are internet memes: