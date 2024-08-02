Charlamagne the Imbecile

“Charlamagne tha God” piped up on Donald Trump’s recent visit with the National Association of Black Journalists. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were invited, but Kamala Harris was a no-show.

Rachel Scott, the interviewer on stage with Trump at the NABJ event, was rude and obnoxious, very clearly carrying water for Kamala Harris and the Democrat party. No matter, Donald Trump entered the lion’s den and spoke of his successes as president in helping the “black population.” But Charlamagne wasn’t having it; from Breitbart News:

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Thursday on CNN’s ‘OutFront’ that he believed voters already know former President Donald Trump ‘is a bigot,’ so his attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris are a distraction.

Donald Trump had always had a positive relationship with the black community, receiving an Ellis Island Award for “patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity” in 1986 alongside Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks.

Trump became a “bigot” overnight; by abandoning the Democrat plantation the day he rode down the golden escalator and proclaimed his candidacy, as a Republican.

Charlamagne asserted that:

Donald Trump makes White Americans think that the changing demographics of this country are a threat to their livelihood.

In actuality, Donald Trump has asserted (rightly) that it is in fact the “black community” that is most at risk by the specter of Illegal Immigration. It is the “black community’s” livelihood being threatened by “changing demographics.” As Trump said of illegals, “They are taking black jobs.”

Charlamagne continued:

All these conversations about what’s black, who’s black – forget all that, you know? How are you gonna put money in people’s pockets? How are you gonna keep people safe? That’s what both candidates need to be talking about the next 95 days.

Well, Charlamagne, I’m glad you asked. One only need look at and compare the Trump economy, and safety, with that of Biden/Harris.

Donald Trump championed one of the greatest economies that America has ever experienced. Lower taxes, higher GDP, plentiful jobs (historical records for blacks, Hispanics, and women), rising wages, and low inflation. Donald Trump, along with Senator Tim Scott, spearheaded “Opportunity Zones”, which fast-tracked business assistance in communities of color. The border saw record low illegal migrant crossings, and except for the Democrats summer of rage in 2020, America saw reduced crime across the country, again, most positively impacting communities of color.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have single-handedly crashed the economy onto the rocks. Wages are rising, but not nearly enough to keep up with inflation. Businesses are closing across the country, particularly small businesses. Regulations, particularly in the auto industry, have created annual losses in the billions for the Big Three automakers. On safety and crime the border is a sieve, with 8-10 million illegal invaders entering the country since the Biden/Harris inauguration. Russia and Ukraine are at war, our ally Israel was viciously attacked last October. War with Iran is imminent. What men and women do you think they’ll tap for war, when we’re sucked into hostilities?

Crime is rampant in Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. What might these municipalities have in common?

While every black American should have been deeply insulted by Joe Biden’s “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me [Biden] or Trump, then you ain’t black” comment, many still voted for him, continuing to carry water for party bosses who have absolutely no concern or respect for the average black voter.

If you vote for Kamala Harris because she’s black, and not the most qualified person to lead our country back to safety and prosperity, you deserve what you get, and when the black community suffers even more, you can consider yourself at fault.

I challenge you or any other celebrity influencer to make a case for Kamala. I’ll wait.

Image from X.