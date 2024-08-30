All Israelis are settlers

All Israelis in 2024 are settlers, every last one of us. Anywhere Jews live in Israel from Beeri to Hebron, Tel Aviv to Ariel are one and the same -- places where Israelis live, and Palestinians want to remove. The entire State of Israel is itself a small settlement surrounded by hostile players.

The Biden-Harris Administration is continuing its long-armed policy of sanctioning settlers in the “West Bank” noting that it was imposing sanctions on multiple Israeli individuals and entities "for being involved in violence or threats of violence targeting civilians, seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, or actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of the West Bank; or being owned or controlled by an individual designated under this order."

A few days ago, there was a violent crime committed by small groups of young extremists in Israel. Unlike in Palestinian society, those who commit these crimes are punished by Israeli law enforcement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he took the riots “seriously” and that Israelis who carried out criminal acts would be prosecuted, noting, “Those who fight terrorism are the IDF and the security forces, and no one else.” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant rightfully added that those extremists did not “represent the values” of settler communities. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich labeled the rioters “criminals” who were “in no way related to the settlement and the settlers.”

And while in Israel these crimes are committed, similar crimes of vandalism, looting, and violence are often committed in Democrat-run cities like New York or Los Angeles, not prosecuted and rarely result in arrests. Riots at the DNC in Chicago which saw violent clashes between police and protesters and led to 56 arrests will not lead to sanctions. Those who violently act up at universities aren’t sanctioned, nor are those blocking highways while waving flags of illegal terrorist organizations that killed Americans.

In many senses this administration is repeatedly signaling that that the problem with peace in the Middle East is the Jews. If Jews were not in the Middle East, there would be peace. This policy of sanctions against settlers is something which Kamala Harris’ Jewish advisor, Ilan Goldenberg has long advocated for.

Then the reality is that those handful of radical settlers committing crimes aren’t the problem in the region.

As Netanyahu said, “We are working to block this. It is an issue for the entire State of Israel, not just Judea and Samaria.” And indeed of course it is, as Jewish residents of Israel want the right to live as Jews, to pray, to live, work and enjoy life in the land of their forefathers.

“West Bank” settlers aren’t placing suicide bombs or endangering Western civilization and have the right to live anywhere they choose. Anywhere in the world there are lawbreakers, and they should be punished. Yet, America sanctioning Israelis for crimes that wouldn’t be prosecuted in New York or Los Angeles is unacceptable.

Even after October 7th, the reality is as Netanyahu said years ago, “The truth is that if Israel were to put down its arms there would be no more Israel. If the Arabs were to put down their arms there would be no more war.”

The problem in the Middle East is not Jewish “settlers” or “settlements,” it is the fact that there is a Jewish State of Israel.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Image: Pixabay