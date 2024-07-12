The Kamala transition

Kamala Harris is the de facto abortion czar for the Biden administration. While discussing the topic, she noted, “So I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past, but the future.” These words may be enshrined in the Democrat canon alongside the rhetorical brilliance of Bill Clinton. When asked if he had sex with that woman, he eloquently concluded, “It depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is.”

Vice President Harris was presumably selected because Joe Biden thought she would be able to serve as president if he died or was otherwise incapacitated. Many Americans have watched his cognitive abilities decline. Some believe he is no longer capable of doing his job. For some reason, his campaign staff didn’t notice, allowing him to debate Trump on June 27. Trump and a national television audience watched Biden self-destruct. On July 11, Biden held a press conference answering questions from preselected journalists that Biden likely knew were coming. He performed better in the presser than in the debate, though he suggested that Donald Trump is the vice president.

Some Democrats are calling for Biden to withdraw his candidacy, clearing the way for a Harris candidacy or opening the Democrat convention to other candidates. Biden has 3,896 delegates, and only 1,976 are needed to win. These delegates were selected by voters in primaries according to rules approved by the Democrat party. If Biden chooses to stay in the contest, he will be the nominee. If Democrat politicians convince delegates to vote for another candidate, they will be undermining the democracy they pretend to champion.

Democrat elites claim they didn’t notice Biden’s frailties and are now bumfuzzled by the behavior that has been on display for years. When conservative outlets reported evidence of Biden’s frailties, they were derided and accused of fake news. Liberal elites contend that the debate was a “road to Damascus” experience. Everything changed for them in an instant.

Biden’s handlers at the DNC, the White House, Congress, and the corporate media hid Biden’s condition. Their recent epiphany is laughable. If they could hide Biden’s illness for a few more months and somehow win the election, the only tune one would hear from the Democrat chorus would be “Happy Days Are Here Again.” They have no concern for the well-being of the American people or Joe Biden, for that matter. Their only concern is retention of power.

On some level, Biden must know he has no business running for president. He should step down, allow the vice president to assume office, and ride off into the sunset. His family should help him make the decision, but the Biden family views the presidency as chattel to be sold or exchanged for pardons. They enjoy living in the White House and the power that emanates from it.

Representative Jim Clyburn, one of Biden’s staunchest supporters, has suggested that if Biden withdraws, the party should have a primary. One wonders how this contest would be conducted. Would candidates square off in debates? Might they demonstrate their talents in an American Idol format? Would Dancing with the Stars better suit their abilities? Perhaps a swimsuit competition would engage and entertain the American people? Democrats are the party of bread and circuses. Their circus has devolved into a clown show.

Americans are watching the country flounder because Democrats wheeled a doddering old man into the Oval Office while broadcasting that he was an engaged, energetic politician who works tirelessly for the American people. Our foreign adversaries know that Biden is no match for them. Russia invaded Ukraine, Iran built the bomb, Hamas raped Israel, and China threatens to dominate Asia. Our allies scratch their heads.

Democrats caused this problem and can’t correct it. Vice President Harris is the border czar who has allowed criminals, terrorists, and foreign agents to enter the country illegally. She speaks in prosaic ramblings that are as nonsensical as Biden’s warbling. It’s difficult to determine if foreign adversaries or Democrats are working harder to destroy the United States.

Since 2021, a demented president has been propped up in the Oval Office, writing executive orders that opened the border, promoted cultural disintegration, and undermined national security. The real orders come from billionaires, movie stars, and the Davos crowd. Their only interest is advancing a destructive liberal agenda.

If the people don’t step in and wrest control of their government from these interests, the country will be destroyed. Otherwise, a newly elected President Harris might say something like this:

I think it’s important to return a small portion of your liberty, because small is all you needed at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which the Founders, which were the white patriarchy who contextualized liberty as endowed by God which was, and is, a symbol of white patriarchy. We now understand our liberty, small liberty, because we don’t need much, was delivered by the Democratic Party in the moment as it relates to the future which is being reimagined and may get smaller because we are growing other things.

Image via Picryl.