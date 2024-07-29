(See also, “Trump Stands for America’s Veterans and Economy” by Joseph Ford Cotto.)

In the upcoming November election, the choice before American voters is clear: a critical decision between continuing the malaise of Biden-Harris or a return to the transformative policies of former President Donald Trump.

As we weigh these choices, it is crucial to reflect on the tangible benefits that Trump’s administration brought to our veterans, working-class citizens, and the broader American workforce. The results of Trump’s policies in these areas present a compelling argument for why he deserves another term, particularly in contrast to the lackluster performance of President Joe Biden and the looming continuation of his policies under Vice President Kamala Harris.

During Trump’s presidency, his administration focused intently on the welfare of veterans, demonstrating a commitment that was both profound and practical. This approach was not merely about honoring service but also about translating that respect into concrete benefits that positively impacted the lives of our nation’s heroes.

For instance, Trump’s administration signed into law the Forever GI Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that allowed veterans to utilize their education benefits at any point in their lives. This policy was transformative, offering veterans the flexibility to pursue higher education or vocational training whenever it suited their needs, regardless of when they served.

The economic implications of such a policy are significant. Education and vocational training are critical pathways to better employment opportunities, which in turn can lead to decreased veteran homelessness and improved financial stability. By investing in the educational advancement of veterans, the Trump administration laid the groundwork for long-term economic benefits that extend far beyond immediate educational gains.

Moreover, Trump’s presidency saw the elimination of federal student loan debt for American veterans who were completely and permanently disabled. This decisive action removed a substantial financial burden from those who had already made immense personal sacrifices for their country. The economic relief provided to these disabled veterans not only improved their quality of life but also contributed to a broader reduction in financial distress within the veteran community.

One of the most remarkable achievements of Trump’s administration was the significant reduction in veteran homelessness. Compared to 2009, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness nationwide dropped by 49 percent by 2019. This dramatic decrease was the result of concerted efforts to address the root causes of homelessness among veterans and to implement effective support systems.

The economic benefits of reducing homelessness are far-reaching, impacting everything from public health to local economies, as formerly homeless veterans are integrated into stable housing and employment.

In addition to combating homelessness, Trump’s administration implemented the HAVEN Act, which ensured that veterans who declared bankruptcy could retain their disability payments. This measure was crucial for protecting the financial stability of veterans in times of economic hardship, thereby supporting their overall well-being and reducing the risk of homelessness.

The transition from military to civilian life is often fraught with challenges, and Trump’s policies aimed to ease this process significantly. His administration assisted hundreds of thousands of military service members in making this transition, helping them secure meaningful employment and develop new skills for the civilian workforce. This support extended to military spouses as well, recognizing the unique challenges faced by families and ensuring that they too had access to employment opportunities.

The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, a key initiative under Trump’s administration, successfully placed nearly 40,000 homeless veterans into employment. This program not only provided immediate job opportunities but also helped stabilize the lives of veterans, offering a pathway out of homelessness and into economic self-sufficiency. Similarly, American Job Center services placed over 600,000 veterans into employment, demonstrating the effectiveness of targeted employment programs in enhancing economic outcomes for veterans.

Trump’s commitment to veterans was further evidenced by the enrollment of over 500,000 transitioning service members in more than 20,000 Department of Labor employment workshops. These workshops were designed to equip service members with the tools and knowledge necessary for a successful transition to civilian employment, underscoring the administration’s focus on long-term career development and economic stability.

In addition, Trump signed an executive order aimed at facilitating a seamless transition for veterans into the United States Merchant Marine. This initiative was part of a broader strategy to leverage the skills and experiences of veterans in new and productive ways, further demonstrating a commitment to their economic integration and success.

As we look forward to the 2024 election, it is essential to consider the stark contrast between Trump’s proven track record and the current administration’s performance. Under Joe Biden, veteran homelessness has not seen similar reductions, and the economic challenges faced by veterans persist. Biden’s policies have not demonstrated the same level of commitment to improving the lives of veterans, and his administration's efforts have been insufficient in addressing the pressing needs of this vital community.

Furthermore, with Kamala Harris poised to continue Biden’s policies, there is little reason to expect a significant change in direction. Harris’s political track record suggests a continuation of the status quo, with no clear plan to build on the progress achieved during Trump’s presidency.

In conclusion, the choice in November is not merely about selecting a leader but about choosing a path that continues to honor and support those who have served our country.

Donald Trump’s administration demonstrated a clear, actionable commitment to veterans through substantial policy achievements that improved education benefits, reduced homelessness, and achieved record-low unemployment rates among veterans. His record stands in stark contrast to the current administration’s performance, and it is this proven track record that makes Trump the compelling choice for voters who seek a return to effective, results-oriented leadership.

For the working man, the businessman, and the veteran alike, Trump’s presidency represents a period of tangible improvements and a future filled with promise.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He hosts News Sight, an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Public domain.