Et tu, Clooney?

A lot has been made of the disingenuousness of the Democrats, all of them pretending to be 'shocked, shocked' that Joe Biden is in such a bad mental state, as the June 27 presidential debate revealed.

The worst of them has come forward now, movie star George Clooney, who led a $28 million fundraiser in Beverly Hills on his behalf two weeks before the presidential debate.

According to Axios:

... and ...

What he's saying: "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. ... In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced," Clooney wrote. "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."

"This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president," he wrote.

Axios noted that Biden had been begging donors to stay at his side, yet a lot of the Hollywood ones have pulled out, or said they wouldn't donate to Biden anymore.

Now that Clooney has gone public, the latest et tu Brute, the most likely explanation is that the Hand of Obama is behind this about-face, as podcaster Stephen L. Miller noted. Clooney and Obama have always been particularly close, both infatuated with the Hollywood glamour factor.

What's vivid here is what's happening. Clooney hosted the biggest fundraiser Biden had, raising $28 million for the old fool less than a month ago.

Now he's saying he sees how senile Joe Biden is, and thus, has changed his mind. He didn't know that Biden was in this condition as he handed him $28 million dollars?

That fundraiser, recall, featured this two-step that happened in front of the Cloonster's very eyes:

Remember: This was the fundraiser where Obama had to lead Biden away by the hand. You were told by the Associated Press and others that this was a perfectly normal interaction, that Obama merely wanted to appear chummy, and that to suggest otherwise was a "cheap fake." https://t.co/sbezEk6xmY — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 10, 2024

JUST IN: George Clooney calls for a new Democrat nominee just 3 weeks after he helped Biden raise $30 million at a Hollywood fundraiser.



Clooney said Biden, the man who was democratically nominated in the primary, needs to "save democracy" by stepping aside.



"I love Joe Biden.… pic.twitter.com/Zbj71gDCPJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

What a flaming hypocrite. Of course, Clooney knew. He just seemed upset that voters now knew.

And he was hardly the first to call on Biden to step down, he waited until all the moneybags had closed their knapsacks, and then he said Biden needed to go.

He may consider Biden a friend, but he doesn't exactly sound like one when the 'in crowd' is going someplace else, and Obama gets out his pen and his phone. He's a Hollywood "friend," it seems.

Whether Biden gets the cash now, I can't say.

But I am guessing that this betrayal will cheese the Bidens off, since old Joe did change U.S. foreign policy just for George, who was concerned that his U.K. citizen wife would face U.S. sanctions over the recent International Criminal Court measure to arrest the prime minister of Israel over the Gaza war and get her U.S. visa yanked. Joe was for sanctioning the ICC for its meddling, before he was against it. I wrote about that here.

And the fundraising went through, Clooney obviously cognizant of Biden's state, along with anyone else who watched the thing.

Now he's calling for Biden to get out. That's some gratitude for changing U.S. foreign policy to please George and scarf up the money.

Don't be surprised to see Biden change U.S. foreign policy yet again to get wifey Amal sanctioned. The quid pro quo will be blindingly obvious, along with the evidence that Clooney knew all about Biden's bad shape even as he sought money from others for Joe.

Then Obama will plot another stab in the back for Joe.

What a lovely presidency this is shaping up to be. /s

