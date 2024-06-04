Claudia the scientist

So Mexico will have its first woman president, granddaughter of Jewish Eastern European immigrants, and she is a scientist. Most importantly, she was supported by the incumbent President Andres Lopez-Obrador.

Who is Claudia or "la presidenta"? It depends. People in Mexico City remember her term as mayor of the capital. People outside of Mexico are learning about her. This is a sample of opinions about the new president:

Claudia Sheinbaum, the former city mayor elected Mexico's first woman president, is an environmental scientist and dedicated leftist known for keeping a cool head in times of crisis. The granddaughter of Bulgarian and Lithuanian Jewish migrants, Sheinbaum is a close ally of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Unlike her mentor, however, the 61-year-old is "not a populist," said Pamela Starr, a professor at the University of Southern California. "She is much more of a mainstream leftist politician" and likely to be "less ideological" than the outgoing president, she added. Sheinbaum was born in Mexico City to parents caught up in the turmoil of the early 1960s, when students and other activists were seeking to end the Institutional Revolutionary Party's long grip on power. "At home, we talked about politics morning, noon and night," she was quoted as saying in a recent biography. Guillermo Robles, a former classmate at the prestigious National Autonomous University of Mexico, remembers Sheinbaum as a serious student. "Neither she nor I were that into socializing with everyone," he said. Sheinbaum's magnetism as a young woman lay in her left-wing political convictions, Robles said.

So who is she? We will soon know.

My impression is that she is the exact opposite of AMLO's personality. He loves the TV camera, but she seems uncomfortable. He loves to stick his nose in everything but she is more of an administrator. They are very different personalities and time will tell whether she can get AMLO off her back. He won't go away easily.

As for U.S.-Mexico relations, she recently said that the two nations have to work together. How? She always speaks in generalities, so we will see.

What about the violence that everyone is so upset about? Again, she has not said much.

So a lady is now running Mexico and a lot of people are asking "Claudia who"?

Image: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX