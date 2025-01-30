Trump's Evolution

Recently, I communicated thoughts to a friend on the evolution of Trump and dealing with “Berkeley Liberals”

The Achilles heel for the left is their inability to separate policies from personalities. The Left loved Trump when he was a New York real estate developer with all his panache and bravado and being somewhat of a playboy, all the while donating to politicians. When Trump became a Republican candidate his brash/rude/semi-weisenheimer traits made him an easy target for criticism. His rude insults (e.g. "Little Marco" "Look at That Face” re Carly Fiorina) may have carried the day to get the nomination but damaged his reputation as a bully.

During his first term he was totally misled by the UniParty Deep State and undermined, (some would say treasonously) by the Intelligence Community, the FBI and the corrupt Hillary Clinton organization. His success in the first term was due to his being a tough New Yorker who had been through economic ups and downs, including bankruptcies and restructurings. Amazingly, he accomplished a lot with his policies the first time around. Great tax cuts coupled with a growth economy along with strength abroad and a secure border.

COVID, Biden corruption, and Intelligence Community lies re laptop, along with rabid government lies, censorship, and evil corrupt media did Trump in in 2020.

2024, however, is a new day, and Trump is a different person. In 2024, I believe some of the most important things about Trump are:

1. He almost got killed, but for the Grace of God. He has acquired, amazingly, a little humility and realization of wanting to leave the world a better place when he has left us.

2. He, at his very core, wants to solve problems and do great things. Look at his advice four years ago to Gavin Newsom regarding the Paradise Fires in California.

3. He is an “authentic" leader (along with FDR, Eisenhower, and Reagan). He totally relates to people, from the richest to the dishwasher in the kitchen. Look at how Trump interacted with the McDonald's employee who showed him how to process the French fries and how he treated the people in the cars at the drive-in window.

In one car, an Indian origin couple stated to Trump "Mr. President thank you so much for making it possible for you to meet such ordinary people like us"; “we pray for you.” His response: "You are not ordinary people." The wife said "You took a bullet for us." Trump: "I guess I did."

4. Look at Trump in North Carolina and Los Angeles. He brings ordinary people to speak up about their experiences and frontally challenges and interacts with ordinary people and stakeholders in the LA Fire Panel (where, thank God, Gavin Newsom was not invited).

5. He now knows how things work in Washington and will not be a victim of the UniParty this time.

6. His actions not only to end DEI but also to rescind the 1965 Lyndon Johnson’s Executive Order 11246 leading to racial quotas throughout the fabric of our country is one of the most significant things he or any other politician has done this century.

7. He is forward projecting American power on the world stage. No more appeasement of Iran. He also appears to be undertaking "asymmetrical economic" warfare against Putin (to undermine his “Petro” Economy).

8. He is restoring the border and removing the worst kind of illegal alien rapists/gangs/murderers, etc. Tom Holman is PR gold against the foolish "Sanctuary Democrats.”

9. His cabinet choices are "disruptors." Coupled with DOGE, they have an opportunity to do some real good. RFK Jr., if he can curtail the obesity epidemic prevalent since around the late 70s, would be a blessing.

10. His decision to pardon all the Jan 6 victims was afforded by the gross overreach of the DoJ and the FBI. The DoJ and FBI were using facial recognition and bank records to sweep up and charge anyone who so much as walked into the Capitol (even at the invitation of the police) or were standing outside. Over 1600 of them.

If the DoJ had only gone after the violent ones or ringleaders the pardons would have been more difficult or problematic. The fact that many of the Jan 6 people had been held for three to four years in the nearly two-century-old D.C. jail without trial militates to closing that chapter of history. Jan 6 would have never happened but for the deep state (DoD, Mayor Bowser, Nancy Pelosi, etc.) refusing/failing to provide the 10,000 National Guardsmen Trump asked for to be present at the Capitol on that day.

11. Trump clearly has his act together this time. Susie Wiles (the great Pat Summerall's daughter) along with Howard Lutnik and Stephen Miller, have done a great job in assembling the Executive Orders, developing the immigration strategy, and filling out not just cabinet nominees but all the many subordinate appointees in various departments.

12. Getting rid of the EV Mandate Corrupt Scam and pursuing a rational Energy policy and "Drill Baby Drill" will help us hopefully to grow the economy to reduce the percentage of debt to GDP.

If you do need to engage with the "Berkeley Liberals," one suggestion might be to ask them what they think about the various policies Trump puts forward rather than his personality.

Do they think forest management is bad?

What do they think about removing the illegal alien criminals?

Would they agree with the Democrats who voted against the Laken Riley bill? Why?

Where do they think energy for our growing energy needs will come from? Wind?

What about the weight and carbon footprint of EV cars, trucks, buses? Much less getting rid of lithium batteries as well as EV performance?

Should we continue to give the mullahs free rein to sell oil without sanctions to fund the terrorists?

Would they like America to succeed?

