I Prefer Toxic Masculinity to Deadly D.E.I. Incompetence

All masculine images have been reclassified as toxic by the progressive feminists so my headline may be misleading.

I actually prefer real examples of the male in all his magnificent glory while rescuing those in need of brute strength to combat adversity of all kinds.

What we have seen in recent news is the failure of instituting Diversity, Equity and Inclusive (D.E.I.) policies into emergency services that require strength and power.

Nothing was made clearer than the disastrous interview with LAFD deputy assistant, Kristine Larson, who had the nerve to suggest that if she, as a woman firefighter, was unable to carry a man out of a burning house, then the man was at fault. “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.”

Unbelievable! Ms. Larson is the head of the D.E.I. division and earns a salary of $300,000 a year. Yes, she is a lesbian as is the chief of the LAFD, Kristin Crowley, who was the first woman and LGBTQ+ to head the LAFD. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that (s).)

I admit to being somewhat a bit of a chauvinist when it comes to toxic feminism a.k.a., ‘hating men.’

When the debate first arose about the NYFD allowing more women into the department, I immediately nixed that idea unless the candidates resembled Game of Thrones’s Brienne of Tarth portrayed by 6’3” Gwendoline Christie and could lift as much weight as a man.

Noted feminist Gloria Steinem made one of the stupidest remarks ever when asked how a woman could carry a heavy man out of a burning building. Steinem suggested that women can employ different techniques to perform rescues effectively. For example, instead of carrying a person over their shoulder, which may require significant upper body strength, a woman firefighter might use a drag method. Really? Dragging someone down the stairs is an answer? Hmmm, is concussion and brain damage sustained during the drag a better option than having a strong man do the job, Gloria?

I grew up in Spanish Harlem when it was a dangerous place to live and it was such a relief to have a tall, strong, policeman patrolling my block. The sight of the blue helmeted police officers on motorcycles or horses made me feel secure in spite of my dysfunctional home life. Sometime in the 1960s, the powers that be lowered the job’s height requirement allowing munchkins and women to join the NYPD and we know how that’s turning out.

YouTube videos of female cops being unable to wrestle with strong criminals is certainly not encouraging, albeit somewhat amusing.

What must be the biggest denouement of the D.E.I. fiasco was the sight of those three female Secret Service agents assigned to Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania where he was shot by a would-be assassin.

The poorly trained, ineffectual, presidential bodyguards were laughable with one unable to even holster her weapon. The Biden White House must have deliberately picked at least some from the bottom of the Secret Service barrel to guard the hated Trump.

The deadly Los Angeles wildfires have cost over $250 billion and it is not unreasonable to question whether the heavy cost was due to a firefighting agency run under the auspices of incompetent, unqualified D.E.I. employees.

Who on Earth started this successful anti-male campaign? Much as I’ve always been skeptical of women’s liberal organizations, I do believe there’s a more sinister hand pulling their strings and they’re just too dumb to recognize the manipulation.

The progressive agenda funded by oligarch George Soros has many tentacles besides D.E.I.. They also support LBTQ+; intifada uprisings; BLM; antisemitism; global warming, pandemic hoaxes, and all the faux Palestinian protests designed to disrupt the daily lives of decent American citizens of all races and creeds. The main objective of this Marxist agenda is to destroy this nation and the principles on which it was founded and to replace it with what is essentially communism.

Thankfully, this plot has been aired and exposed with the miraculous reelection of Donald J. Trump who is readying his 100 executive orders to dismantle just about every destructive initiative that the Biden administration and the Deep State unleased on our nation since the pandemic.

I have family in Los Angeles living near the wildfires that should have been less devastating if the city leadership had not caved to progressive mandates that cut resources to battle such emergencies. Sad to say, my family will still vote for these same nimrods again. I hope and pray that they will wake up like the rest of the nation who recognized last summer the gift we received in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The sight of a bloodied Donald Trump raising a fist and shouting, “fight, fight, fight, ” was the best rallying cry this nation needed to unite to make America great again.

The progressives may think this masculine image is toxic but I love it.

GO MAGA

