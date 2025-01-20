How Mike Johnson Fumbled the Question of Biden's Senility

Last Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La), in an interview with Bari Weiss, made several revelations about Joe Biden.

Johnson revealed that Biden’s staff made serious attempts to prevent a one-to-one meeting with Biden in January 2024. Johnson claimed he had "big national concerns" that he wanted to discuss with Biden.

When the meeting finally at last occurred Johnson was taken aback.



"I show up and I realize it's actually an ambush 'cause it's not just me and the president," Johnson said. "It's also Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem, you know, the CIA Director."

Johnson claimed the group badgered him about the funding of the Ukraine war.

When Biden asked if he could have the room with him, Johnson revealed that Biden’s staff seemed visibly concerned.

Johnson revealed that once he and Biden were alone in the Oval Office, the speaker asked the president about his pause on LNG exports.

"I cannot answer this from my constituents in Louisiana," Johnson recalled telling Biden. "Sir, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? Liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that? Cause you understand we just talked about Ukraine, you understand you are fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine because they gotta get their gas from him."



Johnson recounted how a stunned Biden replied: "I didn’t do that."

Back in January 2024, Biden placed a pause on new LNG export permits. Johnson said that when he reminded the president of the executive order, however, Biden denied that what he had signed was a pause on LNG.



"He genuinely did not know what he had signed," Johnson said. "And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble -- who is running the country?’ Like, I don't know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know."



So what does one make of this?

Johnson's revelation isn't shocking anyone paying attention.

Biden's incapacity was obvious to Democrats during the 2020 Democrat Primary.

Biden's decline was obvious to anyone when he appeared lost and confused on many occasions.

Biden struggled to wear his jacket.

Biden struggled with constructing basic sentences.

Biden struggled to recall names.

Biden struggled while reading from his teleprompter.

At times he even reads the instructions off a teleprompter.

It was obvious that Biden couldn't possibly be running the country. This was a crisis like never before.

To run a country by proxy is what occurs in third-world dictatorships or communist nations. This is not the way the world's sole superpower should function.

When the nation is confronted with a grave crisis of this scale, four groups must function as watchdogs, namely the news media, government agencies, honorable members of the party that the President belongs to, and the political opposition.

Alas, over many decades the mainstream media has devolved into the PR wing for the Democrats. The media doesn't cover the Democrats but rather provides cover for the Democrats. When anyone mentioned the obvious about Biden's decline, the media ridiculed and dismissed them as conspiracy theorists. They insisted that Biden was sharp and focused but only sometimes confused.

The only time the media covered Biden factually was when the superiors in the party decided to replace him with his bumbling deputy following his disastrous debate.

The next watchdog is government agencies. Instead of functioning as watchdogs, the agencies have become lapdogs for the Democrats.

A perfect example was when Biden mishandled classified information, the appointed special counsel declined to bring charges, with the excuse that a jury would view him as a "well-meaning, elderly man" with a "poor memory." Instead of being grateful, Biden fired back that his memory was 'fine.'

The same agencies used all their powers to baselessly persecute Biden's foremost political challenger, President Trump.

The next watchdogs are supposed to be honorable members of the President's party. Alas, this is the Democrat party, which has nothing to do with honor.

The likes of RFK Jr., who stated the obvious and challenged Biden in a primary contest, were sidelined.

Finally, and the most important of these watchdogs is the political opposition. Ideally, the GOP should have been pressuring the Democrats about Biden from the day he took office.

The GOP leaders will claim they didn't have a majority in the Senate and House. The GOP was in the same position that the Democrats were in 2017. In 2017, the Democrats drove the narrative about the Trump-Russia hoax which hung like a sword over the Trump presidency and even caused the appointment of a special counsel. If the Democrats could do this over a lie, the GOP could do the same over facts about Biden's incapacity.

But they did nothing.

Speaker Johnson, who made these 'shocking' revelations about Biden, is a leading member of this political opposition. Johnson said that the incident occurred last January. Ideally, Johnson should have held an emergency session to make his observations public and demand that a doctor subject Biden to tests. Johnson should have also attempted to impeach Biden over his incapacity and made a big deal out of it. Even if the efforts were unsuccessful, they would have alerted the public.

But instead, Johnson remained silent about it for a year.

Now that Biden is about to leave, he chooses to make his revelations.

Johnson claimed that the Democrats ganged up on him over funding the Ukraine war. But the same Johnson led the passage of bills that approved billions to fund the Ukraine conflict in 2024.

Johnson seems a student of the Lindsey Graham University of fakery. During the Russia Collusion hoax phase, Graham would frequently appear on Fox News played the part of an outraged Trump supporter disgusted by Democrat lies. But when it was time to act, he did nothing. He was hoping that people would conflate his performance on TV with action.

This is exactly what Johnson is doing, he is hoping his 'exposé' of Biden will place him in the good books of Trump and his supporters. But instead, it reveals his inaction.

Unfortunately, Johnson was the only choice that Republicans could agree on for the position of speaker.

This is the problem with the GOP. They are unreliable allies, which is infinitely worse than sworn enemies. You expect enemies to act against you. But when allies become bystanders during your time of need the treachery is unforgivable.

The House GOP needs to work behind the scenes to build a consensus over a replacement for Johnson.

Image: Gage Skidmore