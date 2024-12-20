Trump's 12-Year Term

It turns out, no matter your party affiliation, it may have been good for America that Trump lost in 2020.

Had Trump won in 2020, his second term would have probably looked a lot like his first term. The Democrats would have fixated on him losing the popular vote and resisted him every step of the way. The country would have remained in gridlock as Democrats rejected his platform.

And most likely, we'd now be swearing in a new Democrat president.

Instead, since Trump lost, we had four years of Joe Biden and got to see the Democrat Party unmasked. Yes, the country suffered -- badly and almost beyond repair -- but it did expose the Democrats' true colors and toxic agenda and "woke" up enough people.

Yes, the last four years were a disaster. Pick your poison:

Abruptly pulling out of Afghanistan.

High Inflation.

Cancel culture accelerated.

DEI run awry.

Unconstitutional executive orders.

Coddling Iran and failing to confront Russia and China.

Identity politics.

Wars in Ukraine, Middle East, and throughout Africa.

College campus takeovers and chaos.

Transgenderism: hormone blockers for kids and sex change operations for inmates.

Crime. Lots of uncontrolled crime.

And of course, the biggest disaster of all: an open border.

Biden and the Democrats effectively welcomed more than ten million illegal migrants -- nobody knows exactly how many -- housing many in luxury hotels while Americans struggled.

The sad irony is that though Democrats accused Trump of treason related to only one day -- January 6 -- Biden and the Democrats arguably committed treason every day for four years while they consciously and purposefully allowed our country to be invaded.

To take a step back, while America does not have a state religion, we do have our own secular trinity. Our trinity is comprised of freedom, democracy, and capitalism. Together our trinity creates a melting pot meritocracy, albeit imperfect at times. Our unique mix creates the recipe for achieving the "American Dream."

America is indeed great -- better than the rest -- because we embrace these core values. The rest of the world has spent the better part of the last century chasing us and trying to mimic our trinity.

Though we don't have a monopoly on any of the values, we employ them better than most. It provides our competitive advantage. It's our ace.

Yet over the last four years, Democrats have done their best to reject our trinity. Instead of working to make it better, they rejected it for some sort of socialist, conformist experiment straight out of an Orwellian novel.

Biden was the dress rehearsal, a puppet of sorts for Obama 2.0. Had Harris won, it would have been full blown Che Guevara on display: Obama 3.0.

Remember, based on her actual voting record, Harris was one of the most liberal senators of all time -- more liberal than Obama, Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Hillary Clinton.

My most generous analogy, Democrats remind me of a rebellious teenager who smokes despite his parents' warnings. So one day he comes home to find his father with five packs lined up on the table who says: "start smoking." After a pack and a half, the teenager keels over and says: "okay Dad, I get it, I won't smoke anymore."

We can hope that the Democrats -- at least the sane ones -- have learned their lesson these past four years. Given their sound defeat, hopefully their leaders will now unequivocally reject their toxic agenda and stop smoking.

But so far, by all indications, many have doubled down on dumb. Doubled down on rejecting America's trinity. If anything, some have traded their cigarettes in for crack.

Many of their leaders and pundits blame their messengers: if only Harris and Walz weren't flawed and uninspiring.

They blame their marketing: if only their outreach was more targeted.

They blame their timing: if only Harris had more than 107 days.

They blame their process: if only they had a primary.

They blame Joe Biden: if only he stepped aside earlier.

They even blame their customers: if only the American people weren’t so dumb and deplorable.

They blame everything except the one thing that is fatally flawed: their actual message!

Their message -- their product -- is not just flawed at the margin, it is toxic. It is anti-American. It is what caused the Democrats to lose and will always cause them to lose. It is why even principled liberals like Bill Maher say they are crazy.

Think about it, Democrats. You couldn't beat someone you tried to make into a convicted felon. You couldn't beat someone found liable for sexual abuse. You couldn't beat someone accused of paying off a porn star.

You wanted Donald Trump because after beating him down, you thought he was the only Republican you could possibly beat. Yet you lost -- badly -- because the American people care more about the message than the messenger. Americans saw you destroying our secular trinity, destroying America.

Flawed or not, Donald Trump understands America. He won because he understands and embraces what makes America great. He understands that America and our values are the solution, not the problem. He may be a billionaire, but he's a fighter, not an elitist, and understands the little guy.

Post election, the scary thing is many Democrats' main regret seems only to be that they didn't quite trick or distract enough Americans into voting for them. They're mad they fell short pulling off the con, instead of realizing they're selling a con that if carried to fruition would destroy America's core values.

In this sense, the Democratic Party needs an intervention. It needs to literally be reprogrammed. It needs sincere introspection. It needs to start by rejecting its message -- not its messenger, not its marketing, not its packaging -- but its actual message. Famous Democratic strategist James Carville even railed about this long before the election.

The Democratic Party needs the moderate values of, dare I say, Bill Clinton, not Barack Obama or Bernie Sanders, let alone AOC and the Squad. Some Democrats have stepped up as moderates rejecting the party's far-Left message -- like John Fetterman, Ritchie Torres, and Seth Moulton -- so it will be interesting to see if they are embraced or shunned by the party.

I view the predicament the Democrats are now in -- a predicament of their own making -- as a win-win for Republicans and the country. The Democrats now have a choice.

If they double down on dumb -- meaning keep rejecting America's secular trinity and peddling a toxic, leftist platform -- they will keep losing. Alternatively, if they authentically embrace America's trinity, then not only will their party be stronger, but America will be stronger.

Said differently, Democrats now either get on the Trump bus or get run over by it. They either embrace America’s core values or get stomped at the ballot box. Either way, America wins.

Hopefully Democrats have an authentic reawakening, none of which would be possible had Trump won in 2020. Viewed in this light, consider this a 12-year Trump presidency that hopefully reawakens all of America.

A Harvard Law School graduate born and first bred in Gary, Indiana, William Choslovsky is a lawyer who works and lives in Chicago.

Image: AT via Magic Studio