Milley's game

One thing that’s overlooked about now-retired Gen. Mark Milley is that fact that his bumbling, asinine interference in national policy could very well have ended in triggering the very war he claimed to be trying to prevent.

Picture this: the military leader of your primary geopolitical rival contacts you out of the blue and tells you that he’s trying to assure that a war doesn’t break out – not that anyone’s actually planning such a thing, but just in case. He wants to make sure you know that. And oh, if anything changes, if a war looks like it’s about to start, he’ll be sure to call back and let you know.

Take that to the bank.

Now, if you’re within the leadership of the People’s Republic of China, a nation that was for centuries victimized by the West, that suffered a brutal occupation that still lies within living memory, and that also suffers the delusive institutional paranoia of any communist state, what do you make of this?

Well, playmates, I’ll tell you. You sit back, you clear your mind, and you ask yourself: Why did he do that just now?

Then you contact your military commanders, tell them to up their alert level, cancel all leaves, and assure that evacuation plans are in order. You contact all embassies, notify the intelligence service to get all the students attending U.S. universities to rush to air bases, Navy installations, and the Pentagon, and to send in daily reports on activities there. And last but not least, you call an emergency meeting of the Central Committee – all ministry heads, all party chairmen, no excuses.

In other words, you push a panic button. Not the panic button – not the one that will send the subs toward the U.S. West Coast and start the ICBMs fueling up. No – you hit the low-level panic button; the one assures that the high-level button, the big red button, is in working order and ready to be pushed.

You do this not because you want a war, not at the moment, anyway. You do it because you have to. You do it because a moron sitting in a position he hadn’t earned and doesn’t deserve has just told you without telling you that something absolutely beyond human comprehension may be brewing over in the inscrutable West.

That’s very likely what happened in the Middle Kingdom.

The same as would happen anywhere else in the world under similar circumstances.

I have little doubt that we’ll hear all about it from defectors and the like after it doesn’t matter anymore. We may well learn that the only reason a war didn’t start was because they weren’t ready for it.

It happened because a child-man promoted well above his abilities and emotional capacity, in a titanic fit of ego, committed a monstrous act of virtue-signaling that would put him in the center of the picture, where, in his opinion, he belonged.

And that, more than his rank or his “forty years of service,” is what counts.

That’s also what justifies the Pentagon taking down his portrait, which has the media and the Democrats all in a tizzy.

Milley is the foulest example conceivable of what a military officer should be, and we don’t need junior officers getting any impression otherwise. And now that he has publicly acquiesced to his criminal status -- because that’s what accepting a pardon means – we can put Milley on the same shelf as Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr and forget about him.

Thank God there are so few of them.

Image: AT via Magic Studio