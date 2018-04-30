Are you ready for more of...the Clintons?

Mike Allen at Axios has been keeping tabs on the family and notes that after a short period of lying low, there's a new spate of pan-Clinton activity slated for spring, and oh, it does make him weary. He writes :

The Clintons are back, demonstrating their bona fides again as The Things that Wouldn't Go Away.

Why it matters: This family has been on the national stage for 26 years – all or most of the lifetime of anyone under 50. Chelsea Clinton, now 38, was 11 when her father, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, announced his entry into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in October 1991. He was 45 then; is 71 now.

(Don't miss the excellent graphic attached to this story, which sums up well what we're in for.)

Allen's sentiment echoes that of many Democrats who just want this bunch to exit stage left and let new faces come forward. We already see this in the ultra-young blank slate left-wing candidates being put forth for the supposed "blue wave" slated to take over Congress, as well as Democrats' leadership manipulating and rigging who gets on the ballot. The Democratic establishment has already let us know how it feels about the Clintons lingering around in politics, and it's not pretty. As the Democrats try to retake their ground and reorganize, the Clintons come back to suck all the air from the room. For them, this is complicated.

As for the rest of us, who've never liked their attention-seeking, their abuses of power, and their left-wing ideology, we just gross out.

We know what we are going to be in for. We will get to hear all about them on our TV sets, on the internet, on radio, in the papers, as they loudly raise money for their foundation; Bill writes a novel and does a book tour; Chelsea tweets; and Hillary raises money for some left-wing action group that will indirectly drain campaign cash away from Democrats not aligned with Clinton, same as she did during the 2016 campaign.

Sounds like a treat for them, about the same as having to listen to Clintons and more Clintons is going to be.

Apparently, they just can't stand to be out of the spotlight. Hillary Clinton seems to be actually going insane for lack of this attention.

And oh, gawd, they just won't go away.

Update: Special thanks to Axios for permission to use their illustration by Lazaro Gamio.