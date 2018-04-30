IL House approves measure to replace armed school guards with mental health professionals

The Illinois House of Representatives has approved a measure that would replace armed police officers in schools with mental health professionals.

The Democratic-led Illinois House voted 64-25 in favor of setting up a grant program that would reward schools for hiring social workers, according to the Associated Press. Though the language of the measure originally withheld funding from schools who hired armed security officers, lawmakers nixed that provision after opposition from police, the AP reported. The plan will now head to the state Senate for a vote. The Illinois measure comes amid renewed calls for increased security in public schools after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in February. GOP lawmakers have proposed adding more armed officers to schools, despite a review finding that the armed officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School did not enter the school during the February shooting.

The stupidity is astonishing. Note: They take away the one bulwark that could prevent a school shooting and replace it with people who can help students deal with the aftermath. It's as though they are inviting some crazy to shoot up a school because they will be prepared to help the survivors afterward.

The logic escapes me.

Many of the few remaining Republicans in the House voted with the Democrats on this bill, which is par for the course for the GOP in this state. This is not a "go along, get along" scenario. It's "go along or lose your election."