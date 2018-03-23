The Democrats' recrudescent Hillary problem

Just in case the Democrats didn't quite realize they still have a Hillary Problem (and have had one for years), the former first lady, senator, and secretary of state put it right in their faces in a new flap over fundraising.

Just as Democratic donors thought they'd finally put away wallets for Hillary Clinton, she's coming back to NYC for a fund-raiser for her nonprofit – while also creating a party stink by throwing the bash at the exact same time as an event for DNC chairman Tom Perez.

Well, how big of her. It's not as though these people do not talk with each other. And lefties are notoriously sensitive about not stealing people away from each other's rallies. But Hillary plowed on through, scheduling her event at the same time the Democrats did, and right at a time when the party lags in fundraising and is in desperate need of dollars.

This would be the same Democratic Party that rigged the primaries for her presidential nomination and stiffed her rival, Bernie Sanders.

It makes you wonder what is really going on. Here's one thing we know for sure: Hillary is a millstone around the Democratic Party's neck, and many party operatives have said so, asking her to "just go away." It's out; we all know it.

Her recent trip to India, where she disparaged all the red-state voters who voted for Donald Trump as a bunch of racist pigs, was utterly unhelpful to Democrats' prospects for a blue wave in November, too. Clinton reminded voters that Democrats have contempt for voters and their needs and care only about bureaucrats, urban hipsters, coastal elitists, and Beltway loyalists, right at a time when Democrats are trying to conceal it.

Now she's stealing their money, drawing donors to her pet cause at the expense of her own Democrats, just as she used her State Department post as primarily a vehicle for shaking money out of foreign countries for her Clinton Foundation in exchange for government favors. It should be noted that Obama is doing this, too. It all suggests a party splitting apart into tiny warring left-wing factions: Bolsheviks, Trotskyites, real Trotskyites, revolutionary Trotskyites, etc.

What's obvious here is that Hillary hasn't changed a bit. The fact that many Democrats have spoken out about her because she's a washed up pol at this point suggests that maybe her move to barge in and steal donors wasn't a bull-in-the-china-shop act, but a means of sticking it to the Democrats who have rejected her. There always has been a sense that she's self-destructive, and her husband Bill is a sabotage artist.

The one thing that can be concluded from all this is that Hillary has made the quest for left-wing funds all about her, not her party. It kind of serves the Democrats, who have for years pampered and flattered her like court eunuchs, right.