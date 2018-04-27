Democrats still at it, rigging their own primaries, stiffing their own voters

They did it with Bernie Sanders, which led to the nomination of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In the wake of that, they offered profuse apologies and pledges for reform, such as with lowering the count of super-delegates (handpicked delegates accountable to no one, quite unlike the ones voters elect), in the wake of their self-caused disaster.

According to Glenn Greenwald's Intercept, Democrats are still at it, rigging their own primaries regardless of what their own voters want.

Now they've been caught doing it again. That happened in a Colorado race for a House seat, where Democrats vied to challenge Republican incumbent Mike Coffman. A Democrat named Levi Tillemann ran in the primary against another Democrat named Jason Crow, and House minority whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland, flew out and told Tillemann he was a no-go, despite the popular support Tilllemann was gaining. Tillemann had suspected as much and made a tape of the smoke-filled-room maneuver and leaked it to the Intercept, which wrote:

The secretly taped audio recording, released here for the first time, reveals how senior Democratic officials have worked to crush competitive primaries and steer political resources, money, and other support to hand-picked candidates in key races across the country, long before the party publicly announces a preference. The invisible assistance boosts the preferred candidate in fundraising and endorsements, and then that fundraising success and those endorsements are used to justify national party support. Meanwhile, opponents of the party's unspoken pick are driven into paranoia, wondering if they are merely imagining that unseen hands are working against them. Hoyer bluntly told Tillemann that it wasn't his imagination, and that mobilizing support for one Democratic candidate over another in a primary isn't unusual.

Grossly enough, Nancy Pelosi weighed in with support for this insult-to-the-voters sleazecraft. According to Breitbart, which keeps an eye on these shenanigans:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi publicly defended House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer after audio surfaced of a call in which he urged a Democrat candidate to drop out of a primary. The controversy surrounding audio logs of a call between Hoyer and Colorado candidate Levi Tillerman uncovered by The Intercept continues to mount. Pelosi is trying to defuse the same tension that embittered supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primary. At her weekly press conference, Pelosi claimed that she didn't "see anything inappropriate in what Mr. Hoyer was engaged in conversation about." Further, she dismissed the manipulation as "if the realities of life is that some candidates can do better in the general than others, then that's a clear-eyed conversation that we should be having."

Disgusted now, even as conservatives? The Democrats obviously stand for nothing other than the perpetration of their own power. They don't like ideas. they don't like democracy, they sure as heck don't trust their own voters, and they are willing to use coercive means to get what they want, trampling away. Seems every candidate they run is the hand-picked one, same as in Castro's idea of democracy, and voting in primaries is a mere formality. Why any leftist would support such people should be beyond all of us. Republicans should use this rigging as an issue in their campaign ads, maybe even playing "Friggin' in the Riggin'' by Johnny Rotten's Sex Pistols as a theme song. Because why anyone else would support such a party is crazier still.